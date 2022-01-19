Leo Varadkar decides Fine Gael members will receive handbook of party history, values, loyalties and traditions

Fine Gael members will each receive a handbook of party history, its values, loyalties and traditions following an idea from Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

The publication will say Fine Gael, initially as Cumann na nGaedhael, founded the State and established its democratic foundations, now uninterrupted for 100 years.

“There's also been a new members’ handbook produced. This is going to go to all members,” Mr Varadkar told TDs and Senators.

“All members are going to get it once a year or they will get it when they join the party. It gives the history of the party, and it gives our party’s values, our achievements, and our policies.”

He added it would list “all our public representatives and what responsibilities they hold.”

He explained: “It's just an attempt really to engage our members more and make them feel more included.”

He suggested it would also get them motivated as well “as we head into the second half of this particular Dáil.”

There has been a drive within the party to improve communications at all levels.

There's going to be a new monthly email going out to all members across the country, Mr Varadkar also informed his parliamentary party.

It was “part of improving internal communications,” he said.

The monthly email was “going to be very much about what we're doing as a Government what we're doing as a party,” Mr Varadkar said.