Leo Varadkar clashes with his own TDs over Budget spending promises in bad-tempered meeting

TÁNAISTE Leo Varadkar has clashed with a number of his own TDs over budget spending promises at an ill-tempered Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting.

Mr Varadkar accused his own TDs of buying into a “fake narrative” that Fine Gael had shed its reputation for fiscal responsibility after former ministers Charlie Flanagan and Michael Creed both hit out at recent spending promises.

Mr Creed questioned if there was any difference between Fine Gael and Mick Barry, the People Before Profit TD.

Several participants criticised the lack of consultation by Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe with backbenchers over the measures to be announced in next week’s Budget and the imminent decision to raise Ireland's corporation tax rate.

One source said the meeting was evidence that “the anti-Leo group are starting to ramp it up”.

Mr Flanagan, a former justice minister, told the meeting there was a “runaway train” of public spending promises, that nobody was interested in fiscal prudence and called on the Tánaiste to “introduce an element of sanity” into the current debate.

Mr Creed, a former agriculture minister, said the party lacked a core identity and could not spend money fast enough. He also spoke out against a pandemic bonus, describing it as “ridiculous” and saying it “would cost a fortune and blow up in our face”.

Mr Varadkar later said he had heard the view of his party and the public that a cash bonus for public servants was a bad idea, but said that no decision had been taken by Government.

Mr Varadkar hit back at his own TDs, however, saying he was hurt to hear them buying into a “fake narrative” that Fine Gael was no longer fiscally responsible.

He told them to read the Summer Economic Statement, pointing out that it was published “on the world wide web” and insisted the plan was to address the budget deficit by 2023 so that the Government was only borrowing for capital investment.

He described this as the “golden rule” that had been advocated by Richard Bruton when he was the party’s finance spokesperson, along with former Fine Gael taoisigh Liam Cosgrave, Garret FitzGerald, and John Bruton and former finance minister Michael Noonan.

In a response described as “robust”, Mr Varadkar told his TDs that they should tell him if they were spending commitments that they did not want the Government to honour.

He name checked an enhanced mica redress scheme, a Mother and Bay Homes compensation scheme, a welfare package, a modest tax package, and extra funding for the third level sector and the Defence Forces as Government commitments.

In a separate sharp exchange at the online meeting, Mr Bruton, the Fine Gael parliamentary party chair, clashed with Carlow-Kilkenny TD John Paul Phelan who claimed there had been a lack of debate on next week’s Budget and the decision on Ireland's corporation tax rate.

After Mr Bruton insisted he had facilitated debate at last week’s meeting, Mr Phelan repeatedly pointed out that this discussion had only been for 45 minutes.

Mr Creed later praised Mr Varadkar’s response and said that members needed to hear more of this. Earlier, the Cork North-West TD said that Transport Minister Eamon Ryan, the Green Party leader, had established himself as a gatekeeper on all transport projects in the National Development Plan and that his capacity to “frustrate, obfuscate, delay and derail” them could not be overstated.

Mr Flanagan raised the lack of clarity on a programme for new garda stations.

Limerick TDs Patrick O’Donovan, who is the OPW Minister, and Kieran O’Donnell also criticised suggestions that the long-planned M20 Limerick to Cork motorway could be downgraded following suggestions from the Green Party.

TDs Colm Burke and Brendan Griffin and Senator Jerry Buttimer raised concerns about hospital services in the southwest of the country.

Meanwhile, Mr Donohoe said that he would only recommend Ireland accept the OECD deal on global corporation tax if it is the best thing to do for jobs for the country.

In contrast to the meeting of their Coalition colleagues, the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting tonight was much quieter, with the Taoiseach absent as he returns from Slovenia.

Brendan Smith, party chairman, presided over a gathering that was dominated by a discussion with Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien on the national accommodation crisis.

Dun Laoghaire TD Cormac Devlin raised concerns about the increase in fuel costs, particularly natural gas, and was supported by Paul McAuliffe and others.

Mr Devlin emphasised the need for increases in social welfare and the fuel allowance, together with an expansion of medical card income thresholds.

The need for the resumption of Nitelink Bus services in Dublin was also raised after the National Transport Authority confirmed on Wednesday that there are no plans to resume the schedule from October 22, when most of the last Covid-19 restrictions are due to be lifted and nightclubs reopen.

TDs said the situation was not satisfactory, and called for pressure on Transport Minister Eamon Ryan – the Green Party leader - to directly intervene to restore the service and give people a late night public transport option.