Lego to open first Irish store on Dublin’s Grafton Street this summer

The new Lego store will be housed at number 41 Grafton Street

Lego has announced that it will open its first ever store Irish store this year.

The store will open on Grafton Street in Dublin this summer and promises to delight fans of all ages.

The new Dublin store will feature the "Retailtainment" concept which blends physical and digital experiences that allow shoppers to immerse themselves in the Lego brick, as well as create personalised products.

There will be free build challenges and other events held each month.

The Vice President of Global Lego Retail Development, Simone Sweeney, said the Grafton Street location is perfect for the company's first shop.

"The city has been part of Lego Retail’s expansion strategy for many years given the existing huge number of Lego Fans in Ireland and the international customers typically found in the city,” she said.

"The new Lego Store will be amongst some of the biggest and best brands in Dublin, in a shopping district loved by many local families and visitors alike.”

"The new Lego Store in Dublin will allow builders of all ages to be inspired by endless play possibilities and for new builders to welcome them into a new exciting journey of discovery into the Lego universe."

3D Lego models inspired by Dublin city and Irish culture will be found throughout the store.

The Lego Group was founded in Denmark in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen and its name derived from the two Danish words LEg GOdt, which mean "Play Well".