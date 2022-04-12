Legendary folk music hero Donovan (75) will play his first live gig in three years at Cork church

LEGENDARY singer-songwriter Donovan (75) has chosen an historic Cork church for his first live performance in almost three years.

Donovan Leitch, who was born in Glasgow, has made Ireland his home for almost 40 years and said he chose Sea Church in Ballycotton for a concert which is expected to launch a tour of intimate European venues.

“I especially chose a small Cork county venue as the first for me to return to live concerts after the long closure of concert halls to thank the people of Cork where Linda and I call home,” Donovan said.

The Ballycotton concert will take place on May 1 - ten days before Donovan's 76th birthday.

The star has lived outside Mallow and collaborated over recent years with a number of Irish musicians.

Hailed in the 1960s as Britain's Bob Dylan, he became one of the most influential songwriters of his generation and a good friend of John Lennon,

Brian Jones, Joan Baez, Jeff Beck, John Bonham, Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones.

His hits included 'Catch the Wind', 'Colours,' 'Universal Soldier,' 'Sunshine Superman,' 'Mellow Yellow' and 'Hurdy Gurdy Man'.

Donovan was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2014 with his 1965 album 'Sunshine Superman' contributing to the release of The

Beatles' album, 'Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band'.

Donovan was a good friend of all four Beatles and helped teach John Lennon his finger-picking guitar style.

Ballycotton's Sea Church is a unique venue housed in a fully refurbished Church of Ireland premises built in 1835.

Sea Church general manager John Kidney said they are thrilled to have been chosen by Donovan for the historic gig.

“We’re honoured that Donovan has chosen Sea Church for his first live performance in more than two years," he said.

"Donovan has won numerous awards over the years, including The Ivor Novello Award for Songwriting for his first song at the age of just

18.

His popular artistic talent has been seen and played all over the world."

Built as St Colman's, the Ballycotton church suffered over the years due to a dwindling local Church of Ireland population and gradually it

fell into disuse and was finally closed.

In 1995, the church was to feature as part of the multi-million dollar Hollywood film, 'Divine Rapture', starring Marlon Brando, Debra Winger

and Johnny Depp.

The legacy of the film - doomed never to be completed - was to provide a steady tourist market for the village.

In 2018, Ballycotton-born Pearse Flynn set out to realise a dream of his own when he purchased the church from American vendors.

After a lavish two year refurbishment, Sea Church is now a specialist music, entertainment and dining venue.



