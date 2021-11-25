‘Legend and hero’ - Louth mother-of-four named named Family Carer of the Year

Karen Smith with her two daughters after winning the Netwatch Carer of the Year Award.

Drogheda woman Karen Smith has been named Netwatch Family Carer of the Year at a special awards ceremony held in The Westin Hotel, Dublin.

The mother-of-four was crowned Carer of the Year at the 15th edition of the awards hosted by broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan.

Karen is mother of two boys and two girls, aged 24, 20, 18 and 13, three of whom have additional needs such as ADHD, Asperger’s syndrome, sensory processing disorder, ODD and dyspraxia. Karen also cares for her father who has developed blindness due to diabetes and her mother who has emphysema.

She was nominated by her youngest daughter Megan who describes her mother as both “a legend and hero.” She said her mother has looked after them all their lives and, despite her own health issues, “she never complains and always puts her children and the community first.”

Along with being a family carer, Karen is also a driver for Cú Chulainn Blood Bikes, volunteers with the East Meath Defibrillator Unit and is a keen photographer, offering her skills free of charge to local worthy causes.

The Netwatch Family Carer of the Year awards seek to recognise and shine a light on the remarkable contribution of Ireland’s forgotten frontline who go the extra mile every day in caring for loved ones with additional needs.

Evan Corbally (17) from Hollystown, Dublin was crowned the Leinster Young Carer of the Year. He cares for his two younger sisters Rose and Aoibhín who both have ASD. He also has a five-month-old baby brother.

The Munster Young Carer of the Year is Clodagh Bennett (18) from Rosbrien, Limerick who cares for her two sisters Niamh and Saoirse and brother Aidan - all three are on the ASD spectrum.

Zoe Gilmartin (13) from Bonniconlon, Ballina, Co. Mayo has been named the Connacht Young Carer of the Year for going above and beyond for her little brother Ryan who has Down Syndrome.

Alex Barr (11) from Drumadooey, Birdstown, Co. Donegal was named as the Ulster Young Carer of the Year. He had just started Junior Infants when his mother Samantha became unwell and has cared for her ever since.

“Caring is a demanding and emotional job, and all our finalists are shining examples of people who go the extra mile. They are selfless in their service of others,” Catherine Cox, Head of Communications and Policy, Family Carers Ireland said

“Nobody asks to become a carer and yet, for those who do, they take on the responsibility with kindness, love and dedication. We, as a society, must ensure that this love is not taken for granted and that family carers are not only recognised but truly supported to care safely for their loved ones.

“After a year and a half like no other, we must continue to champion them, ensuring they know how much their contribution is worth and, most importantly, reminding both Government and society of their enormous value in our communities and health services.”



