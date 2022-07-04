| 12.5°C Dublin

Legacy Bill to protect sex crime victims of Troubles

Concerns: Mairia Cahill Expand

Mark Bain

An IRA abuse victim says there must be no immunity for those responsible for serious sexual offences in London’s Troubles legacy Bill.

After concerns that the Government could dilute the legislation, Mairia Cahill said she was hopeful the Government will on Monday ensure abusers will not benefit from the controversial amnesty.

