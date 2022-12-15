Lebanon attack: Father lights ‘candle of hope’ for seriously injured Trooper Shane Kearney

HUNDREDS attended a special vigil in Cork for the Defence Forces personnel injured in Lebanon - and to pray for the family of Private Sean Rooney (23) who died in the incident.

The vigil was held in Killeagh in east Cork which is the home village of Trooper Shane Kearney (22) who was seriously injured in the shooting late on Wednesday night as a group of Irish peacekeepers were travelling in a convoy to return home for Christmas leave.

His father, Paudie, lit a special candle of hope at the vigil as Fr Tim Hazelwood urged everyone to pray for the young man's recovery and for the Rooney family who are grieving a terrible loss.

Trooper Kearney remains in a serious but stable condition at the UN-run Hammoud hospital following emergency surgery.

Two other unnamed soldiers suffered less serious injuries.

A special vigil was organised to show local solidarity with his family including his parents, Padraig 'Paudie' and Phil, and sister, Amy.

Hundreds gathered outside the Church of St John the Baptist in Killeagh, many carrying candles.

The crowd included hundreds of locals as well as Defence Forces and UN veterans who had travelled from all across Munster to show their support of the Kearney family.

Members of the Organisation of National Ex-Servicemen (ONE) and Irish United Nations Veterans Association (IUNVA) were in attendance.

Over 50 colleagues of Trooper Kearney from Collins Barracks in Cork attended while Cmdt. Claire Mortimer represented Taoiseach Micheal Martin.

The Government was represented by Junior Minister Mary Butler.

Fr Hazelwood said the incident had shocked everyone locally.

"When things are tough, God is by our side and that is our prayer for Shane here tonight," he said.

"This is a service of hope and we pray for Shane's recovery and I would invite Paudie to light a candle of hope as we all pray for Shane."

Killeagh GAA Chairman Ger Scully said the Kearney family were held in very high esteem locally and everyone in the community was determined to support them.

Killeagh is near the home of Cork East TD James O'Connor and he said everyone locally was praying for the soldiers and their families.

Mr O'Connor played juvenile hurling with Shane.

"It has been a huge shock for everyone in the community," he said.

"This is a small tightknit community and everyone here will rally to support the family and everyone impacted by this."

Shane was a talented hurler with Killeagh GAA and competed for them at juvenile level.

His father is a respected GAA referee in east Cork and deeply involved in Killeagh GAA club.

Locals said the family was hugely respected in the area and everyone was now praying for Shane's recovery and safe return home.

Former Cork GAA Chairperson Tracey Kennedy - a close friend of the Kearney family - said everyone locally was praying for Shane.

"Shane is a dear family friend of ours and his parents would appreciate all prayers for his recovery," she said.