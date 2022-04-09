Almost 500 Leaving Cert students have had their Irish oral exams postponed at short notice due to a lack of available examiners and “high rates of Covid-19”.

The State Examinations Commission (SEC) said “deferring these examinations at short notice is a necessary step due to the high rates of Covid-19 in society”.

Seven different schools across the country are affected and approximately 500 students are impacted from the total of 52,000 examinations to be held in this subject.

Read More

The SEC said it has apologised to the students involved and that students will receive more details of their rescheduled examination from their school “closer to the time”.

The examinations have been rescheduled to take place during the 'late oral' exams contingency period starting May 4.

In a statement, the SEC said it has: “advised seven schools that some Irish oral examinations scheduled to take place from this weekend must be postponed, as the examiners appointed to examination centres in those schools are unable to attend.”

“Information has been provided to the affected schools to support communication with students and parents. In a message provided to the schools to pass on to students, the SEC has apologised to the Leaving Certificate students concerned that it has been necessary to reschedule these examinations.”

“Leaving Certificate students will receive more details of their rescheduled examination from their school closer to the time.

“Unfortunately and regrettably, despite every effort made to provide the examinations as scheduled, deferring these examinations at short notice is a necessary step due to the high rates of Covid-19 in society.”

The examinations are due to commence in 750 schools this weekend in a number of languages including Irish, French, German and many more. They are scheduled to continue until Thursday, April 14.

A total of 95,000 examinations are due to be held over the coming period by a team of 1,100 examiners.

In February, Minister for Education Norma Foley confirmed extensive changes to this year’s Leaving Cert state examinations.

At the time, Minister Foley said the changes would take into account the disruption to teaching and learning experienced by the Leaving Certificate class of 2022.