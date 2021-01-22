Leaving Cert advisory body exploring alternative options for 2021 exams

THE expert advisory group set up to plan for Leaving Cert 2021 is now placing an increased focus on alternatives to the normal arrangements.

Education Minister Norma Foley attended a meeting of the advisory group today, which agreed to intensive engagement around “exploring further possible options”.

While the advisory group has always considered contingencies in the event that the exams – whether written, orals or practicals – cannot go ahead as normal, new attention is now being paid to other options.

The broadening of the focus follows concerns raised by sixth year students themselves in a survey published this week by the Irish Second Level Students Union (ISSU).

The ISSU, which is a member of the advisory body, along with other education stakeholders, brought its findings to the table today.

The Department of Education stated afterwards: “The group agreed that there would be an intensive set of engagements in respect of exploring further possible options for the examinations, having regard to the report’s findings.

“The group agreed that the report represented an important input to the deliberations underway.”

The headline finding in the ISSU survey was that four out of five members of the Class of 2021 want a choice between calculated grades and sitting June exams.

The first preference of over half of the students – 55pc – is to have that flexibility and the figure rises to 81pc when second preferences are included.

Only 4pc of students – one in 25 – voted for the conventional exams as their top option.

More than 13,000 Leaving Cert students responded to the survey and gave their opinions on other matters, including arrangements for the oral and practical exams and the Leaving Cert Applied (LCA).

Today’s meeting of the advisory group came against a backdrop of continuing high rates of Covid, which look set to keep schools closed beyond the target reopening date of February 1.

The extended loss of face-to-face teaching will have a major impact on preparations for the exams and the overall uncertainty is also damaging to student mental health

Even if the 60,000 Leaving Cert candidates are prioritised for a return to the classroom, it seems highly unlikely that they will be back on February 1.

