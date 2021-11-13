A NEW global agreement on climate action has been reached at the COP26 talks after the watering down of commitments to phase out coal.

A late amendment to the draft text on Saturday evening replaced the term ‘phase-out’ with ‘phase-down’.

India pushed the amendment, backed by China and other major coal-producing countries.

Many countries expressed disappointment with the change and the way it was facilitated, but they did not reject it, saying it had to be accepted to save the full agreement.

Minister for Climate Action Eamon Ryan tweeted: “The last-minute deal on coal was deeply disappointing but we had to agree a deal. We can no longer delay. It brings momentum at home & has to deliver climate justice for the world.”

Agreement has been reached at #COP26 in Glasgow. It gives us a chance of keeping 1.5 degrees alive. The last minute deal on coal was deeply disappointing but we had to agree a deal. We can no longer delay. It brings momentum at home & has to deliver climate justice for the world. pic.twitter.com/TI8E9ayMxu — Eamon Ryan (@EamonRyan) November 13, 2021

He also said the overall deal provided a chance of keeping alive the aim of the 2015 Paris Agreement which is to keep global temperature rise below 2 degrees and ideally not above 1.5 degrees.

"Glasgow has injected fresh momentum in the fight against climate change. We now have to go home and prove it will result in real action that protects people and the planet,” he said.

But that outlook was not shared by NGOs.

“The final text emerging from Glasgow offers incremental progress on previous COPs but at this stage that just isn’t enough,” said Conor O’Neill, policy advisor with Christian Aid Ireland.

“There’s little in the text that really recognises the scale of the climate emergency facing us or commits to the deep and rapid transition of our society and economy needed to tackle it.

“We see far too many vague targets and loose language, particularly when it comes to ending fossil fuel use, and this won't be enough to keep us under the crucial threshold of 1.5 degrees of warming.”

The final text also remained weak on another key sticking point – the demand by 134 vulnerable countries for a dedicated fund for loss and damage caused by climate-related disasters.

Trócaire head of policy, Siobhan Curran, said: “There were huge expectations that COP26 would be the moment when wealthy countries stepped up and acknowledged they have done most to cause the climate crisis.

“They have turned their backs on indigenous communities, small-scale farmers, women and girls who desperately need support to recover and rebuild after climate disasters. This is a matter of great injustice.”

Amnesty International said: “Leaders have catastrophically betrayed humanity at large by failing to protect people most affected by the climate crisis and instead caving into the interests of fossil fuel and other powerful corporations.”

United Nations secretary general Antonio Guterres said COP26 did not achieve the goals it set out to.

“But we have some building blocks of progress,” he said.

Oisín Coghlan of Friends of the Earth said countries and sectors with greater ambitions than COP must now lead the way in climate action.

“What’s clear now is that the formal negotiations at COP may never produce an outcome that reflects the urgency of the science and the imperative of justice,” he said.

“Not when the final text is effectively subject to a veto from any polluting country with a brass neck.”