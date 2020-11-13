Laya set to increase cost of 46 plans with Vhi expected to be next

LAYA Healthcare is the latest health insurer to raise its prices.

The provider is to increase the cost of premiums on 46 of its plans from the start of the new year.

The move will see some adult rates rise by up to €180 a year.

It comes after Irish Life Health increased its premiums with effect from last month.

And Vhi is expected to be next as health insurers struggle to meet the cost of high levels of claims and medical inflation.

Laya will increase prices by an average of 2.9pc from the start of January. Although the average rise is 2.9pc some plans will go up by 12pc, with prices being cut on two plans.

It comes after Laya raised prices in April, and is despite insurers refunding customers earlier in the year during the first lockdown when private hospitals were taken over by the State.

Health insurance broker Dermot Goode of TotalHealthCover.ie said the move was not unexpected.

“This is not unexpected because medical inflation, which includes the cost of settling claims, is running at about 6pc to 8pc.

“This means there is no way they can keep the same level of benefits without raising prices.”

He said Vhi would likely raise its prices in the new year, with the pattern of incremental price rises for all insurers set to continue.

Between December and February each year around one million people renew their health cover.

Mr Goode said the cost of the entry-level Assure Protect plan from Laya would be €60 a year more expensive for a typical family from January from January.

The price hike on an expensive plan like Flex 125 Explore works out at €180 a year per adult, a rise of 10pc.

And the Simplicity plan will go up by €165 a year for each adult, a rise of 12pc.

Laya managing director Dónal Clancy said the average increase of 2.9pc works out at €35 annually.

He said a “significant increase in the overall cost and volume of claims” are the main factors driving the price rise.

He said a recent Mercer Marsh Benefits report highlighted how medical costs in Ireland are running at six times the rate of general inflation.

“Private and hi-tech hospitals are the main drivers of claim cost increases, with activity levels bouncing back exceptionally quickly after a brief takeover by the State early this year.

“We recently reached agreement with several private hospitals to cover the cost of Covid-19 related expenses as part of our members’ policy and benefits, and such costs are expected to be sustained into 2021,” Mr Clancy said.

He added that better medical practices and improved treatments were all translating into better patient outcomes, but they continue to drive medical costs higher, which in turn is having a sustained impact on premiums.

In October Irish Life Health imposed a 2.5pc average rate increase will mean annual costs rising from between €30 and €150 for a family of two adults and two children.

In March, Vhi announced that it was increasing its prices by an average of 2pc across a range of its plans.

In April, Laya put up the cost of some of its plans by 1pc, but cut the cost of others.

