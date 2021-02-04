Lawyers hope special needs school lawsuits won’t be necessary

Minister for Education Norma Foley pictured during budget briefing at the Dept of Education in Dublin.Picture Credit:Frank McGrath 14/10/20

Lawyers for five children with special needs suing the Education Minister over the failure to reopen schools after Christmas say they hope they will not need to progress the legal challenges.

The comments came following progress on a plan for a return to in-school learning, under which children in special schools are due to return next week.

The High Court heard lawyers for the children have also agreed to the lifting of an order requiring the delivery of opposition papers by the minister by next Monday.

This had been ordered by Mr Justice Charles Meenan given the urgency of the case.

However, it is thought agreement was reached to lift the order so officials could be freed up to progress the reopening plans.

The move will come as a relief for embattled Education Minister Norma Foley, who is already facing over 60 legal challenges relating the last year’s Leaving Certificate.

Eileen Barrington SC, for the minister, told the court there had been considerable progress since last week.

She said the minister had announced on February 1 that agreement had been reached with unions to put in place a plan for a return to in-school learning for children with special education needs at primary level.

Children in special schools are to return on a 50pc capacity basis from February 11, while children in special classes in mainstream primary schools are to return from February 22.

The barrister said discussions with unions were ongoing.

She said that in these circumstances there had been an exchange of correspondence between the minister and the applicants and they have agreed, given the progress, that the matter should be adjourned for some time.

Both sides sought for the matter to be adjourned until March 8, which Mr Justice Meenan agreed to. However, they can come back to the court before then should they need to.

The judge also lifted his direction on the filing of opposition papers.

Derek Shortall SC, for the children, said his clients were very grateful to the court for the manner in which the applications had been treated and the urgency they were given.

He also said they were grateful to the minister for advancing matters.

“It is obviously a serious situation for all of the special needs children involved,” said Mr Shortall.

“It is hoped that it won’t be necessary to advance the proceeding any further judge.”

Proceedings were issued by the five children against the minister, Ireland and the Attorney General following an announcement on January 19 that schools for children with special needs would not be reopening during Level Five Covid-19 restrictions after a lack of agreement from staff unions.

It has been planned that two of the five case would proceed first as test cases.

The court has previously heard some of the children involved have severely regressed in basic skills due to the school closures and the lack of supports they would normally get as part of their education.

