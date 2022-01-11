Lawyers for alleged IS member Lisa Smith to make application to have charges against her dismissed next week

Lawyers for alleged Islamic State (IS) member Lisa Smith will make an application to have charges against her dismissed next week.

The former Defence Force soldier was due to go on trial today charged with membership of the terror organisation and terror financing.

Ms Smith (39), from Dundalk in Co Louth, denies both charges.

This morning defence counsel Michael O'Higgins SC informed the Special Criminal Court that they intended to make an application under Section 4(E) of the Criminal Procedure Act to have the charges struck out.

The act allows for the trial court to dismiss a charge if it finds that there is not a sufficient case against the accused.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, granted Ms Smith's legal team permission to bring the application and adjourned the matter until next Monday when the hearing is expected to take place.

Lisa Smith was remanded on continuing bail and will appear before the non-jury court again next week.

Her case received international attention in 2019 after it emerged that the former soldier was detained over her alleged links to the Islamic State in Syria.

Ms Smith was returned to Ireland that December and was later charged with membership of an unlawful terrorist organisation, the Islamic State, between October 18, 2015, and December 1, 2019.

She was also charged with financing terrorism by sending €800 in assistance, via a Western Union money transfer, to a named man on May 6, 2015.

The former soldier has pleaded not guilty to both charges and her trial at the non-jury court, if it proceeds, is expected to last 12 weeks.

Ms Smith joined the Defence Forces after leaving school in 2000 and also served with the Air Corps.

She later converted to Islam and left Ireland in 2015.