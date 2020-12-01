Law which bans online harassment will be known as Coco’s Law

A new law to ban online harassment will be known as ‘Coco’s Law’ in memory of a 21-year-old girl who took her own life after she was bullied on social media.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said it was not possible to legally change the title of the bill to ‘Coco’s Law’ in memory of Nicole Fox Fenlon, but that the legislation her mother successfully campaigned for will always be known as such.

Nicole Fox Fenlon died in January 2018. Jackie Fox, her mother, revealed afterwards that Nicole had been suffering from persistent online abuse since the age of 18. The bullying had continued even after Nicole had tried to take her own life in 2016. Nicole was affectionately known as Coco to friends and family. Since her daughter’s death, Jackie Fox has been campaigning to criminalise persistent online abuse.

Her campaign led to the Labour Party drafting a bill in 2017 to ban cyberbullying, stalking and sharing intimate images online without consent. The Government has vowed to pass the bill before the end of this year.

The justice committee heard calls to formally name the new legislation Coco’s Law in honour of Nicole Fox Fenlon. Labour TD Brendan Howlin said he wanted to change the name of the bill as it would mean a “huge amount” to Nicole’s family.

“The very visible face of this campaign across the country for the last number of years has been Jackie Fox. Her beautiful daughter, Nicole, was driven by vicious online bullies to the point of suicide, to taking her own life,” Mr Howlin said.

Ms McEntee said she had been given legal advice which said the title of the bill could not be changed.

“I do completely understand that this is something that people want to be connected with Nicole and her legacy. And I do believe that it will be known as Coco’s Law – even if it’s not in the title,” Ms McEntee said.

“The reason for bringing this legislation and pushing it forward really will be very much linked to Nicole and her family, and it will be part of their legacy.”

Ms McEntee added that she and her officials would also be able to refer to the legislation as Coco’s Law when referring to it or working on it over the next few weeks and months.

The new bill would also ban the sharing of intimate images without consent, which is sometimes known as ‘revenge porn’. There have been increasing calls to urgently pass such a law after it emerged last month that tens of thousands of images of Irish women were shared online without their consent.

Ms McEntee told the justice committee on Tuesday that the law would also cover photoshops or altered images that depicted someone in an intimate image or engaged in sexual activity. So-called 'deep fakes’ where women’s faces are photoshopped onto naked bodies, have been generated and shared online.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article please contact Samaritans helpline 116 123 or Aware helpline 1800 80 48 48 or Pieta House on 1800 247 247.

Online Editors