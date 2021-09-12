Laura Woods the latest star to leave Ireland AM

Laura Woods is the latest star to leave Ireland AM as Virgin Media continue to restructure the morning programme.

Speaking to RSVP Live, Laura's agent Joanne Byrne confirmed her departure from Ireland AM.

The presenter was told in recent weeks that she was being made redundant.

The mum-of-two had been a regular on the show for the last 10 years. She reportedly left the role last month after details of her exit were negotiated.

It is believed that more staff at the station are due to follow suit.

This comes as the broadcaster announced multiple hosting switch-ups earlier this month. Elaine Crowley's long-running talk show Elaine was cancelled last month after 10 years on Virgin Media Television.

The Cork native posted the announcement to the Elaine show Twitter account.

“It's with a heavy heart I say goodbye to the Elaine show," the post said. "It's been such a privilege and an honour to work with amazing women and men over the last 10 years."

She added: “Thank you to the crew, production team, panelists and most of all the viewers. Your support has meant the world to me.”

The former Midday host is returning to Ireland AM, where she will present alongside Simon Delaney from Friday to Sunday.

Karen Koster announced her departure from Ireland AM after over two years hosting the morning show. She has now moved to Virgin Media’s evening programme, the Six O’Clock show swapping roles with Muireann O’Connell.

Muireann now co-hosts Ireland AM during the week with Tommy Bowe.

