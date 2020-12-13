Late Late Toy Show star Adam (6) receives letter from the Taoiseach telling him he is an ‘inspiration’

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has written to ‘Late Late Toy Show’ star Adam King to tell him he is “an inspiration”.

Six-year-old Adam, from Co Cork, captured the nation’s hearts when he appeared on TV last month and spoke about his brittle bones, virutal hugs and his ambition to work for NASA.

Mr Martin thanked him for the “strength” he had shown to the country and referred to a speech he made earlier that evening.

Read More

“In my speech to the country…I thanked Ireland’s children for their strength and for the way you all have coped with Covid,” Mr Martin wrote.

“When I was saying it, I could not have believed that just a few hours later the country would see such a perfect example of that strength on ‘The Late Late Toy Show’.

“Your virtual hug and your obvious kindness made the point better than I ever could.

“You are an inspiration Adam. Thank you so much for the strength that you will have given to everyone watching.”

The Taoiseach told Adam to “continue to be yourself and your dreams to work with NASA will surely come true”.

He wished the little boy a pleasant trip to the Irish Air Corps control centre at Casement Aerodrome at Baldonnel, adding: “They are a great team who look after me and keep me safe anytime I travel overseas.”

Mr Martin also passed on his thanks to Adam’s siblings, classmates and staff at Clonpriest National School in Gortroe, saying they were also “a great team”.

“I have made enquiries and have been told that they are all an amazing community who work very hard to help each other.

“I will make sure that Santa Claus gets a very good report through our diplomatic staff.”

Mr Martin ended the letter, wishing Adam and his family a “lovely Christmas… You certainly deserve it.”

The Adventures with a Difference Twitter feed @AdventuresWAD shared the letter. The account tweeted: “Thank you so much to our Taoiseach @MichaelMartinTD for the lovely letter he sent to Adam!

“The kindest words and the highest of honours. The whole family were very proud and humbled to receive it. #virtualhug #adamsvirtualhug.”

The account also tweeted a touching photograph of Adam reading the Taoiseach’s mark on the envelope and opening the letter.

Read More

Online Editors