Late Late Toy Show sensation Adam King to get his own Christmas postmark

Late Late Toy Show sensation Adam King will get his very own Christmas postmark after stealing the hearts of the nation.

Little Adam won over viewers when he told host Ryan Tubridy about his brittle bones, virtual hug and ambitions to work for NASA on the programme.

Now, the Cork superstar will get his very own Christmas postmark, which will appear on millions of Christmas cards and letters from tomorrow.

On the Toy Show, he told the world about his virtual hug, a paper sign with the words ‘A Hug For You’ written on it, which he said was a virtual way to give people a hug in times of Covid-19.

This evening on the Late Late Show, it was announced that the famous sign will now be applied to Christmas cards and letters, which enter the An Post sorting system from tomorrow.

“We’re big fans of Adam and his virtual hug,” said Richard Miley of An Post Mails & Parcels.

He said this will be a way to connect the sender with the receiver in a special way.

“As we all send love this Christmas, this special hug on every envelope keeps us all connected, even if we can’t hug in person this year. Thanks Adam, for making the world a whole lot brighter this Christmas,” added Mr Miley.

Expand Close Adam's special Christmas postmark / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Adam's special Christmas postmark

Little Adam made a return to the RTÉ show the following week, where he virtually met Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield on video link.

Mr Hadfield said he had seen Adam’s interview and his ambitions to work in Capcom, a person on the Earth who communicates with the astronauts in space.

He told Adam, who was joined by his father and siblings, that he could see him going on to working in Capcom one day.

Online Editors