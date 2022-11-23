Late Late Toy Show fan surprised by Ryan Tubridy and Picture This in hospital

A Late Late Toy Show fan who is currently in hospital, has received a special visit from RTÉ’s Ryan Tubridy and her favourite Irish band, Picture This.

Ella Donlon (16) from Co Roscommon, has been in Crumlin Children's Hospital for the last year and a half.

Ella was diagnosed with Gastroparesis and related dysmotility and digestive issues and she watched the Toy Show in hospital last year.

Ella “loves” the Toy Show and host Ryan Tubridy said she had "no idea” that he would stopping by the hospital this week. He said Ella believed she was taking part in a taking part in a documentary about the hospital.

The visit has been documented in a special video which has been posted on YouTube.

“Sorry to cut across your documentary there, I just want to see if my friend Ella is here,” Tubridy said.

"I watched it in the hospital," Ella told Ryan of her time watching The Late Late Toy Show last year, which she had documented from hospital on TikTok.

Expand Close Irish band Picture This played a special concert for Ella in hospital / Facebook

"Seeing as you can't come to us, we have come to you," Tubridy said as he presented Ella with a number of presents, before Picture This treated her to a special performance of their hit festive single, This Christmas.

Ella's family have been staying at the Ronald McDonald house during her treatment, and she is looking forward to finally leaving the hospital on Monday.

"It’s lovely just to be together in the [Ronald McDonald] house. When you leave you get to bang the gong and you get an Instagram post,” she added.