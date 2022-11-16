The Late Late Show will pay tribute to cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan on Friday night when one of her favourite band’s The Stunning will make a special musical performance.

The 48-year-old had previously spoken of her joy at getting to attend a gig by the Galway band in Co Clare last December in Lisdoonvarna.

Reacting to the news of Ms Phelan’s death earlier this week, the show’s host Ryan Tubridy said there was something “so shocking” about her passing, despite it being expected.

“I think it was because some people are too alive to die, and she was one of those people,” he added.

“But a large part of me went quickly to happier thoughts of her. Despite her asking for no tributes, no one was going to keep that promise to her. If anyone was going to be eulogised it was going to be her.”

The Late Late Show’s producers said this week’s programme will “pay tribute to fearless campaigner Vicky Phelan as her fight continues after her death”.

Irish band The Stunning will also remember Ms Phelan with a special musical performance dedicated to one of their biggest fans.

Also joining Tubridy on the couch this week is Knocklyon native, Alisha Weir, who will discuss how she swapped The Toy Show stage for the lead role opposite Emma Thompson, in the upcoming movie of Matilda.

Two-time Golden Globe winner, Hollywood royal Jane Seymour will also be live in studio to chat about what it takes to be a leading lady, her love of Ireland and what we can expect from Season two of Harry Wild.

Former RTÉ soccer pundit and podcaster Eamon Dunphy will discuss what has been described as the most controversial World Cup in living memory.

With the tournament kicking off on Sunday, Mr Dunphy will explain why he feels deeply uncomfortable about this year’s competition and why it is time for football to take a stand.

Meanwhile, Athy singer Jack Lukeman, otherwise known as Jack L, will perform his single Sundogs in the Moonshine.