Late Late Show review: ‘I don’t like negativity’ –Michael Flatley tells Ryan Tubridy he ignores critics of new film Blackbird, and it’s just as well

With advance apologies to Baroness Orczy, author of The Scarlet Pimpernel:

“They seek him here, they seek him there,

That fleet-footed man with the golden hair,

Is it a classic or is it a turd,

That damned elusive Blackbird?”

I think everyone knows the answer to that question by now.

Three years, several false starts, months and months of feverish speculation and rumours, one teasing poster, one mysterious private screening and one award at the Monaco Film Festival later, Michael Flatley’s magnum opus, Blackbird, finally hit Irish and British cinemas.

“Hit” is the operative word here.

Critics and cinemagoers alike were left reeling by the sheer epic awfulness of the Lord of the Dance’s movie, a spy thriller conspicuously short on thrills and indeed on any other cinematic virtues, which he wrote, produced, directed, starred in and almost single-handedly financed.

How many times over the years had we wondered if we’d ever get to see the thing in our lifetime, or was it, like Jerry Lewis’s legendary misfire The Day The Clown Cried, destined to be locked away in a vault for the foreseeable?

The anticipation during the build-up to the release of Blackbird was almost rivalled by my own anticipation around Flatley’s appearance on the first in a new season of The Late Late Show (RTÉ1).

Unlike chat shows in other countries, the Late Late goes out live and merciless. There’s no editing out the sticky bits. By the time Ryan Tubridy sat down with Flatley, the whole world already knew Blackbird was a stinker. How would Tubs handle an interview that had the potential to turn very awkward?

Would he mention the reviews, which have been every bit as savage in Britain as they have here? In the event, the host’s ability to diplomatically skip and pirouette around the landmines littering the place would have drawn the envy of Flatley in his Riverdance prime.

“He’s only gone and made a movie, and everyone is talking about it!” said Tubridy in his introduction, without mentioning what all those people talking about it are saying about it.

“It’s a fantastic night for me and I’m just really proud,” said Flatley.

This was in sharp contrast to 10 years ago, when Flatley was mourning the deaths of his parents. Back then, he said, he was in “a different place”.

Tubridy concurred: “I was struck by how joyous you are.”

“Well, it helps to have a bit of success with the movie,” said Flatley, who revealed that when he was a kid, he used to entertain his “dear old Irish mother” by pretending to be his screen idols – Cooper, Wayne, Cagney, Bogart.

The herd of elephants in the room were getting restless. They weren’t going to be quelled forever.

His mother, he said, loved those old black and white movies; so much so that one day she told him (apparently in the voice Mario Rosenstock uses when he’s doing Michael Flatley): “Michael, give up that oul’ dancin’ now and go off and make a few movies.”

So he did.

“A promise made is a debt unpaid – mission accomplished,” said Flatley.

Well, we hope so. If you ask me, that mention of “a few” sounds ominous.

Tubridy showed us a bit of the trailer – the audience whooped and cheered and clapped like seals – but rather than asking Flatley what Blackbird is about, he dragged him back to it being “a postcard to your mother”.

I have to admit, it was impressive. Like watching a contortionist extricate himself from a locked room by wriggling through the keyhole.

People, said Flatley, had told him he was mad to try to make a movie without major financial backing. It could never happen. Then again, this had been the story of his life.

“I got nothing easy in my life, and this wasn’t going to be any different,” he said.

When he told people all those years ago he wanted to be a dancer, they laughed, he said.

“They’re not laughing now.” Actually, Michael . . . ah, never mind.

Does he ever read reviews, Tubridy wondered. No, never (phew!), because he doesn’t like “negativity”.

“If one or two of them don’t like this particular project, well that’s okay with me,” he said.

I think we can safely say one or two hundred don’t.