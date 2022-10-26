Kellie Harrington will join Ryan Tubridy on Friday’s Late Late Show fresh from her gold medal heroics at the European Championships.

Kellie – who was among the three gold medal winners for Ireland in Montenegro – will talk to Ryan about her journey to the top of women's boxing and the many setbacks and obstacles she overcame along the way.

Harrington recently released ‘Kellie’ – an unflinching autobiography with Roddy Collins, which chronicles her rise to the top of amateur boxing and what she had to go through to get there.

Meanwhile Downton Abbey and Paddington star Hugh Bonneville will be in studio to chat about working opposite some of the biggest names in showbiz from Judi Dench to Julia Roberts; finding out his mother was a secret agent after her death, and the time he played Robert de Niro's right leg.

The show will also catch up with country music star Daniel O'Donnell and he will be performing the title track from his brand new album, ‘I Wish You Well.’

Separately, Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick has written a searingly-honest memoir detailing a turbulent couple of years in his life, both personally with the passing of his beloved mother Rita, and professionally with Covid seriously impacting his business.

In his first Irish interview since publishing ‘Beyond Supervet: How Animals Make Us The Best We Can Be,’ he will join Tubridy to share why he believes now is the right time to speak his truth.

President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, will also join the guest line up on Friday night to talk about interest rate hikes, the Irish economy and how she continues to break glass ceilings.

Pop legends Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott will be on the show for a catch-up with Tubridy and will also perform their new single, as well as a Beautiful South classic.