Late Late Show hosts surprise 70 birthday party for Bob Geldof

Bob Geldof has marked a surprise 70th birthday on RTÉ’s Late Late Show with star studded tributes from Elton John, Bono, the Edge, Ringo Starr, Sting and Roger Waters.

Geldof said he’d turned up to the Montrose studio, believing he was attending to play “some tunes” but instead found himself in a studio surrounded by huge photographs of himself from down the years.

Geldof told Tubridy he was “looking forward to impotence and senility…I don’t want to relive anything but when you say 70, f***k.”

The Boomtown Rats singer added that in reality marking seven decades, “feels fine,” though he joked his knees did twinge.

“It’s pretty mad, you’re in Dun Laoghaire, feeling empty and lost, the next minute you’re on a chair on national TV and the president of Ireland writes you a letter.

“And there’s the most beautiful women in the world, all three of them. (pointing to his wife and daughters.)

“And the mother of my eight-week-old grandson (daughter, Pixie.)”

Wife Jeanne, children Pixie and Tiger and sister, Lynn, discussed Geldof’s life and career from The Boomtown Rats to Live Aid and his celebrity friends send birthday messages via videolink from across the world.

Bono and The Edge sang The Beatles In My Life I Love You More via video link for Geldof.

Ringo Starr said: “It’s my pleasure, Ringo here in LA, I wanted to say happy birthday Bob, I see you’re turning 70, I remember it well.

“Peace and love, have a great birthday and see you when I see you.”

Sting added: “Bob has an intimidating sense of his uniqueness, without apology or otherwise, in other words it takes a lot of balls to be Bob Geldof.

“I’ve been with you in meteoric fame and some soul racking tragedies. There’s no one like you on the planet, Bob. Happy birthday, I love you.”

Roger Waters said: “You always called me ‘f***g old geezer, happy birthday mate, except I can't wait to get you sat across a table in Blighty when I start getting on flights again.”

Elton John said Geldof had given people “a sense we could make a difference.”

He added: “You raised millions and had millions cancelled in debt… Love you.”

Van Morrison added: “You’re just a kid really, have a great day. “

Former British prime minister Tony Blair, who’d met Geldof in political campaign circles over the years, said the singer was “still the same raging, passionate principle powerhouse, I met all those years ago.. What he’s done for Africa and its people is immense… you’re a marvel.”

President Michael D Higgins wrote a letter to Geldof, saying “Bob left a deep imprint.”

He added the singer had been “a champion for the poor and marginalised. His life has been rooted in a tireless shared humanity… (70 was) an appropriate age to up the tempo.”

Geldof told how much music mattered to him. “It sounds really corny but truly, honestly. It begins and ends (with being a musician.)

“It’s the only thing that constantly interests me.”

He reflected on losing his mother at the age of eight, an early tragedy that impacted him but never stopped him dreaming.

“I don’t have memories, I have photo memories of her,” he said.

“You really forget very quickly, which is very odd… things like lipstick on the edge of a china teacup, a velvet glove up to the elbow.

“My dad was always upset and astounded that I didn’t remember. I remember sitting under a Singer sewing machine… her legs going up and down but no more than that.”

Sharon Corr and Imelda May performed (What’s so Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding’ by Nick Lowe.

Former president Mary Robinson said she "really appreciated" Geldof "galvanised" people through music and art but "also seriously," referring to Live Aid and his other campaigning work.

Geldof became emotional, stating: "If I see someone hurt at the side of the road and if I move on that's a problem.

"If I possibly can, I will give you a hand. It's about recognising no matter what colour you are, it's there by the grace of God.

"At that time the Rats were on the dip... we'd written a good song, it was making no purchase...

"It was hard, I thought the best part of my life was over. I had my first little girl, she's not here, she's working.

"It was hard. I turned on the news and I saw 10 minutes at the top of the BBC, something that was truly horrific (famine in Africa).

"In fact if you put it on now, I'd be over emotional now again.

"It required a visceral response, I didn't see them as poor, black, I saw them as human beings, dying for no reason on our screens as we were sitting down for tea.

"We were paying taxes to grow food... and destroy it.... it's morally repulsive."

Singer Midge Ure also spoke of Geldof's determination in creating Live Aid, which he also participated in.