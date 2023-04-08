| 6.6°C Dublin

Last-minute moves to protect Gowran Grange stately home as decision on massive solar farm looms

Gowran Grange House and Demesne in Co Kildare was built in the 1850s. An energy company wants to install 230,000 ground solar panels Expand

Gowran Grange House and Demesne in Co Kildare was built in the 1850s. An energy company wants to install 230,000 ground solar panels

Caroline O'Doherty

Concerned residents want a stately home to be declared a protected structure before planners decide whether to let it be turned into a solar farm.

Gowran Grange House and Demesne at Swordlestown, close to Punchestown Racecourse, Co Kildare, was given protected status last November, but was de-listed last week after a High Court challenge.

