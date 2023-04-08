Last-minute moves to protect Gowran Grange stately home as decision on massive solar farm looms

Concerned residents want a stately home to be declared a protected structure before planners decide whether to let it be turned into a solar farm.

Gowran Grange House and Demesne at Swordlestown, close to Punchestown Racecourse, Co Kildare, was given protected status last November, but was de-listed last week after a High Court challenge.

It is understood Kildare County Council will now make a new attempt to protect the property by listing only the house and its immediate curtilage, excluding the rest of the 370-acre estate.

Local group Save Kildare’s Heritage said this potential compromise solution would be better than nothing, but are asking why it was left to the last minute to officially recognise the property’s architectural and heritage importance.

Energy company wants to install 230,000 ground solar panels

The house was built in the 1850s by the fourth Baron de Robeck from plans by John McCurdy, the architect who designed the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin and some of the country’s most ornate courthouses and institutional buildings.

The estate is the subject of a complex planning case involving energy company Strategic Power Projects, which is partnering with investor Gresham House on plans to install 230,000 ground solar panels for renewable electricity generation on the site.

Kildare County Council granted permission for the development last July, despite dozens of objections. That decision has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála, from which a determination is overdue.

A complicating factor in the case is that the development has the backing of Baroness Caroline de Robeck and her son, Baron John de Robeck, but it is opposed by the Baron’s wife, Catriona de Robeck, who says the property is the subject of family law proceedings.

The Save Kildare’s Heritage group is largely opposed to the solar farm, but a spokesperson said the wider concern was the need for strict conditions to be attached to the development.

“It’s not about blocking the solar farm, it’s about protecting the house and features the solar farm will surround,” the spokesperson said.

“Ideally, there wouldn’t be a solar farm there. The house and the demesne go hand in hand – one complements the other. But at the very least we need to ensure the house and the main features of the estate are unharmed, and they need to be designated protected structures to have certainty around that.”

The lands are mainly in agricultural use for tillage and pasture but there are areas of woodland, old stone walls, tree-lined drives, ornate gateways and parkland features.

As part of the planning application, Strategic Power submitted a decommissioning plan which said existing treelines, hedges and ditches would be preserved and the lands would be restored after use.

The planning application is for a 35-year solar farm, but it states that a decision would be made after that time whether to seek permission to carry on for a further period.

Strategic Power Projects said it had employed two independent Irish experts in historical buildings and archaeology in preparing its plans.

“Both experts have concluded emphatically that the proposed solar farm will have no impact on the property,” it said. “The planning department of Kildare County Council also took this view.

“The sensitive design of the solar farm that we have proposed deliberately sets back the solar PV arrays from the main house, the outbuildings and the curtilage, thereby avoiding any potential direct or indirect adverse impacts.”

The company said it was happy to address any concerns from residents, where necessary.

Kildare County Council said it was not able to respond to queries by time of publication, but it is understood officials will re-enter Gowran Grange House and curtilage on the Record of Protected Structures.

Local Labour councillor Anne Breene said she was confident this move would succeed as she understood the High Court’s order to de-list the property was based not on its architectural merits but on arguments over whether a demesne could be categorised as a structure.

But she added: “As someone interested in history and heritage, I am disappointed that the whole building and demesne was not kept on the protected structure list.

“There appears to be a legal issue with including the demesne. I would as a public representative support the people or groups who wish to see the whole demesne protected.”

Efforts to reach members of the de Robeck family for comment were unsuccessful.

Under the national Climate Action Plan, the electricity generation sector must cut its carbon emissions by 80pc by 2030.

Strategic Power said: “We believe our development in Swordlestown will be an important contribution to this target.”