Last minute Christmas planning – what exactly are the rules about household visits and meeting up?

The mad dash in the run-up to Christmas has begun for many and as the festive frenzy sets in, it can be easy to forget what the guidelines are for, yet another, Covid Christmas.

While Christmas is rightly a time to share with family and friends, public health officials are urging people to keep their celebratory circles small as a new variant continues to spread rapidly.

As rules around close contacts, public gatherings and many other guidelines have changed in recent days, Independent.ie has laid out what the current guidelines are for you and your family over Christmas.

Household visits

As most people have visitors over the Christmas period, many may wonder what the current advice is around how many visitors you can have to your home at one time.

Currently, people can welcome visitors from up to three other households to their home at one time. There is currently no limit to the amount of people but the limit applies to households, which is four including your own.

People are currently being asked to only socialise with people they intend on spending Christmas Day with as a way of keeping contacts low and lowering the chance of catching the virus.

Public health officials are encouraging people to maintain a distance between themselves and other people and to meet in well ventilated areas. This can be done by opening windows to ensure a circulation of fresh air. People are also asked to wear masks when in a poorly ventilated room with people from other households and to take antigen tests before visiting other households.

Socialising in public

Christmas in Ireland is usually a time when pubs and restaurants are packed with friends catching up, taking in the festive sporting action and celebrating seeing family and friends over the festive period.

These celebrations are slightly curtailed this year due to the restrictions on the hospitality sector.

If you are meeting people in a public place, tables are limited to six people and multiple tables cannot be booked by the same group. All pubs and restaurants must be closed by 8pm, except for hotel bars and restaurants, which can remain open until midnight for residents only.

The public are being urged to meet outdoors where possible, as incidence of the virus is so high in the community and to shorten the time we meet with others to lower the risk of infection. People are also asked to avoid crowds and crowded spaces

If you are meeting with people who are vulnerable, antigen testing before the meeting is a good idea.

What are the close contact rules over Christmas?

Unfortunately, many people will be forced to isolate or restrict their movements over Christmas due to having the virus or being a close contact of a confirmed case.

For the poor souls that must have the turkey and ham in the bedroom due to contracting the virus, they must isolate for 10 days from the day they first experienced symptoms or tested positive if they did not have symptoms.

All close contacts with symptoms should isolate immediately and book a PCR test. For close contacts who do not have symptoms, there are now two different sets of rules. If you have had a booster more than a week ago, you must restrict your movements (stay at home) for five days and take three antigen tests every second day for six days, which will be sent to you by the HSE.

If you have not had a booster shot or had it within seven days of being notified as a close contact, then you must restrict your movement for 10 days and take five antigen tests - one every two days.

If I contract Covid-19, who is classed as a close contact?

For many, our Christmas cheer may be cut short due to testing positive for the virus and we may have to pass on the unfortunate news to those around us. But who must we actually class as a close contact?

There are two types of close contacts: a non-household close contact and a household close contact.

For a person not living with you to be classed as a close contact, they must have been within two metres of you for 15 minutes in the 48 hours previous to you testing positive if you have symptoms and the 24 hours previous if you do not have symptoms.

A household close contact is classed as someone who lives or sleeps in the same home as you, or someone who shares a kitchen or bathroom with you in shared accommodation.