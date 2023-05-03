Large quantity of under-sized lobsters seized in Limerick city and returned to the sea

Fishing authorities seized a large quantity of under-sized lobsters from a casual trader in Limerick city and returned them to the sea.

The Sea-Fisheries Protection Authority (SFPA), operating on information received through its confidential line, undertook an inspection in Limerick city last Saturday.

"The inspection resulted in the detection of 28 undersize lobsters and four undersize brown crabs which were seized and returned live to sea. A file is currently being prepared for consideration by the Director of Public Prosecution,” the SFPA said in a statement.

The minimum landings size for lobster is 87mm carapace length and in Irish waters, the minimum size for brown crab is 140mm.

A key initiative for the conservation of lobster is the ‘v-notch’ scheme where a small mark is cut into the tail of every female lobster found. Once marked in this way, it is illegal to land, possess or sell these lobsters.

A certain percentage of the population is therefore protected for breeding, thus boosting egg production and in turn recruitment to the stock.

A spokesperson for the SFPA acknowledged the support of the public in alerting the authority and encouraged members of the public who have concerns about “suspected illegal fishing or activity that could compromise food safety” to contact their local SFPA port office or contact the authority via its confidential line.

"The volume of such a find of undersize lobsters is both significant for the future viability of the fishery and concerning given the scale of the find,” they said.

"The fishery for lobster is one of the most traditional fisheries among coastal communities and the mainstay of many small vessels fishing all around the coast of Ireland. The actions of a few fishermen selling undersize and v-notch lobsters and undersize brown crab undermine the legitimate fishermen trying to maintain a sustainable fishery and livelihood.

“The majority of inshore fishermen act responsibly and in conjunction with state agencies, including the SFPA, to ensure the protection of the species which have been in decline in recent years. Many inshore fishermen participate in voluntary measures such as v-notching to assist with restocking of lobster,” they added.