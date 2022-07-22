Large quantity of drugs, a gun and ammunition seized in Dublin

Gardaí seized a large quantity of drugs worth in the region of €118,300, a gun and ammunition during a raid in Dublin yesterday.

A garda spokesperson said the search operation was part of an ongoing investigation into an organised crime group operating in the Finglas area.

"As a result of ongoing investigations into an organised crime group operating in the Finglas area, gardaí from the District Detective Unit at Finglas assisted by the Divisional Search Unit, Community Policing Units at Finglas and Blanchardstown, the Finglas Drugs Unit, the Garda Dog Unit, the Armed Support Unit and regular units at Finglas conducted an extensive search operation that commenced on the morning of Thursday, 21 July in the Dublin 11 area.

"During the course of the search, suspected controlled drugs to the value of €118,300 were located. All of the drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

"Additionally, a suspected firearm was located and seized by gardaí. The suspected firearm has been sent to the Garda Ballistics Unit for analysis."

Gardaí said no arrests have been made at this stage of this ongoing investigation.