Large quantity of cash, a car and a Rolex seized by gardaí in Dublin and Meath

A substantial quantity of cash, a car and a number of high value watches have been seized by Gardaí following an operation in Dublin and Meath today.

The raids were carried out by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) with the assistance of the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB), the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Customs Revenue Dog Unit.

A total of 24 searches were conducted, which included 11 residential properties, one office and one business premises and 11 professional premises. A total of 72 CAB and Garda personnel were involved in the searches.

€35,000 in cash was seized during the operation, as well as a 162 Hyundai Tucson, three high value watches – including a Rolex and a Chopard – designer handbags, electronic storage devices and documentation relating to financial and property transactions.

In addition to the seizure of the above assets, in excess of €310,000 was frozen in financial accounts.

Gardaí said the CAB investigation is focussed on the assets of an international Organised Criminal Group (OCG) involved in the cultivation, sale and supply of controlled drugs through a network of cannabis grow houses.