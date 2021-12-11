Large numbers in favour of an united Ireland, new poll shows

A large majority of voters in the Republic would back a united Ireland in a referendum, a new poll has shown.

The Ipsos MRBI study for the Irish Times showed that 62pc of voters would support Irish unity, with 16pc opposed - 13pc said they do not know, while 8pc said they would not vote.

Most voters said they would like to see a vote issue take place "in the next 10 years", at 42pc.

That is compared with 16pc who said they wanted the poll to be held more than a decade into the future, 15pc who want one now and 13pc who said never.

However, a majority said that while they support Irish unity in principle, it is not a priority issue for them.

Some 52pc said a constitutional poll was "not very important, but I would like to see it some day", compared with 20pc who said it was "very important, it is a priority for me".

Almost a quarter, 24pc, said it was "not at all important".

Voters also appear reluctant to make changes to national symbols that might accommodate the Unionist population in a new Ireland.

On a new flag, 77pc said they would "not accept" one, 72pc opposed a new national anthem and 71pc rejected Ireland rejoining the Commonwealth.

People are also unwilling to bear the financial burden that could come with unity, with 79pc saying they would "not accept" higher taxes, while another 79pc said they were opposed if it meant less money to spend on public services.

But most people said they would accept having closer ties with the UK, with 47pc in favour and 42pc opposed.

A slim majority also backed having Unionist politicians as part of Government in Dublin, with 44pc saying they would accept it, compared with 42pc who opposed it.

People aged 25 to 34 are the biggest supporters of a united Ireland, at 67pc, closely followed by the over 65s, on 66pc.

Those aged 18 to 24 and 50 to 64 are least likely to support the move, but a majority would still back it, with 57pc of voters in each cohort in favour.

Fine Gael voters are most likely to oppose the move, with 25pc of people who gave them a first preference vote saying they would opt for Northern Ireland to remain part of the United Kingdom, and 31pc saying the issue was "not at all important".

Unsurprisingly, Sinn Fein voters are most in favour, with 78pc backing unity in a referendum and 36pc saying the issue is "very important, it is a priority for me".

The study found that 8pc of Sinn Fein voters would opt for Northern Ireland to remain in the UK in a border poll.

The survey was conducted with a national quota sample of 1,200 people between December 5 and 8, among people over 18 and throughout every constituency.