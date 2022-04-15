As hundreds of people gathered at the Dáil this evening to show their solidarity and shock at the deaths of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee in Sligo, the atmosphere was one of deep sorrow, grief and anger.

Under the flapping of many rainbow flags, LGBTQ+ community leaders told how they will not let 40 years of gains be undermined.

Savannah McCafferty from Sligo at the vigil in Sligo town for Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Savannah McCafferty from Sligo at the vigil in Sligo town for Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Alan Edge from LGBT Ireland said it was important they come together as a community as a time like this, but urged them to remember that they have allies who support them through the pain of the past week.

He welcomed Sheikh Dr Umar Al Qadri who addressed the crowd saying they had come together to face down the dehumanisation of the LGBTI+ community.

Afric Ní Chríodáin from Shoutout said it gave the community great confidence to see so many people there, adding: “and especially if this is your first time at a public LGBTQ gathering. Thank you so much for your courage. Thank you for joining us and welcome.”

She called for more education in schools and said young people must be allowed “to live in the light”.

Oriel Trotter and Amy Hunter at the vigil in Sligo town for Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Oriel Trotter and Amy Hunter at the vigil in Sligo town for Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee. Picture; Gerry Mooney

“We protect each other because there is no other way to survive in this world,” she said.

“It reminds us that we cannot exist in isolation, that we cannot withdraw from each other, from our neighbours in the communities beside us of any difference of any distance. We all rely on each other despite those differences, despite those distances, and with those distances and those differences as empowering tools. That is what community fundamentally means it means that standing together,” she said.

A minute’s silence was held as people stood in sombre reflection.

Then the wistful and deeply poignant strains of Somewhere Over the Rainbow sang by the Gloria LGBT+ choir brought a pump to the throat, a tribute to the two dead men.

Sligo

Hundreds of people also gathered at a vigil in Sligo town this evening in memory of Mr Moffitt Mr Snee.

Large crowds gathered to show solidarity with the families of Aidan (41) and Michael (58) and the wider LGBTQ+ community.

Pictures of Mr Snee and Mr Moffitt were proudly displayed at the doors of the town hall.

The streets were lined with people to pay tribute to the two men who were violently killed.

Some people wore pride colours and others wore Sligo pride t-shirts.

A pride flag was flown at half mast outside the Town Hall.

People have been encouraged to attend vigils across the country over the coming days to remember the two men as they were before their deaths.

Mr Moffitt was found dead at his home in Cartron Heights, in Sligo town, at 8.30pm last Monday.

The financial advisor, who was originally from Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon, lived in Cartron Heights in Sligo for the last number of years.

Mr Snee’s body was found in his apartment on Connaughton Street on Tuesday night. He worked in St John’s Hospital as a care assistant.