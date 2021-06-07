Landscape gardener accused of stealing and crashing a car which was found overturned on its roof

A 29-year-old man accused of stealing and crashing a car which was found overturned on its roof in Dublin has been refused bail.

Gareth Colley, a father-of-one who recently began working as a landscape gardener, was charged with theft of an Opel Astra in Malahide, driving without a licence or insurance and dangerous driving on Sunday evening.

He also has two charges for theft of €43 worth of goods from a shop where the car had been parked before it was stolen.

Dublin District Court garda attended the scene of a collision and found the stolen Opel Astra “over-turned on its roof” at River Valley Road, in Swords.

The court heard Mr Colley from Convent Lawns, Ballyfermot, Dublin was arrested about 100 metres from the car after gardai spoke to witnesses at the scene. He was injured and following arrest he tested positive for cannabis and cocaine, it was alleged.

Samples taken from him have to be sent for analysis.

The garda witness agreed with defence solicitor Kelly Breen that no DNA had been recovered from the stolen car and CCTV evidence has not yet been obtained. The car has not yet been technically examined, the court heard.

Judge Cephas Power refused bail and remanded him in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Friday.