| 13.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Landmark judgement ruled on NI faith-based Christian religious education

At present, the RE curriculum in NI is almost entirely taught from a Christian perspective Expand

Close

At present, the RE curriculum in NI is almost entirely taught from a Christian perspective

At present, the RE curriculum in NI is almost entirely taught from a Christian perspective

At present, the RE curriculum in NI is almost entirely taught from a Christian perspective

Garrett Hargan

Churches and the Department of Education (DE) have said they will take time to consider the implications of a landmark judgment which could change the face of education in Northern Ireland.

Laws requiring all schools in NI to provide faith-based Christian religious education (RE) and collective worship breach human rights legislation, the High Court has found.

Most Watched

Privacy