Landmark judgement ruled on NI faith-based Christian religious education

Churches and the Department of Education (DE) have said they will take time to consider the implications of a landmark judgment which could change the face of education in Northern Ireland.

Laws requiring all schools in NI to provide faith-based Christian religious education (RE) and collective worship breach human rights legislation, the High Court has found.

Mr Justice Colton ruled that the exclusively Christian nature of RE and worship violates the freedom of religion or belief of a non-religious family.

The case was brought by a Belfast-based father and his child. Both were granted anonymity by the court.

Lawyers for the family argued that the privileged status of Christianity across the school system is discriminatory on the basis of religion or belief under the Human Rights Act.

They also highlighted the lack of a meaningful educational alternative to Christian worship and RE for children who have been withdrawn from this provision on grounds of conscience.

The Transferor Representatives’ Council, which represents the interests of the Church of Ireland, Methodist and Presbyterian Church in Northern Ireland’s education system said teaching RE and collective worship in primary schools is an “important matter”.

A spokesperson added: “Mr Justice Colton indicated today that he would allow the parties time to reflect on his judgment and indeed, ‘…invited further submissions from counsel prior to making a final order.’

“While the transferring churches are not direct parties to this case, nonetheless, as this is an important and significant issue we will also be reflecting on today’s decision over the coming weeks, and any subsequent final order that Mr Justice Colton may make.”

Northern Ireland Humanists, which has long campaigned for objective teaching about religion and belief in schools, said it was “delighted” by the news.

The judgment marks a “huge victory” in securing inclusive education in Northern Ireland, it added.

Humanists UK has said that governments all around the UK must now act to follow this judgment.

NI Humanists Coordinator Boyd Sleator commented: “This is a huge step forward for inclusive education.

“In order to build a Northern Ireland that is fit for the 21st century, we need a single education system that fosters community integration and treats all children equally regardless of background.”

At present, the RE curriculum in NI is almost entirely taught from a Christian perspective. Schools use a syllabus that was written by the four main churches in 2007.

The only teaching about other beliefs is a single unit on ‘World Religions’ that is included in the later stages of the secondary curriculum.

This is despite the fact that the number of non-religious people in Northern Ireland is surging.

The latest Northern Ireland Life and Times Survey found that 27% of people identify as having no religion.

The case was brought against both the Department of Education and the child’s school.

But, the family’s legal team stressed that it is Northern Ireland’s education laws that are the central issue.

The Department of Education, Council for Catholic Maintained Schools and CCEA said they want to consider the ruling in detail and its implications in full before making any further comment.