Small landlords say it is inequitable that investment funds pay 0pc tax on rental profits. Stock image: John Giles/PA Wire

Property owner groups are pushing for a new tax rate of 25pc for landlords to discourage them from selling up and leaving the market.

Currently, landlords can pay over 50pc tax on their rental income and the Government is looking to reduce this in the upcoming Budget.

The Irish Property Owners Association (IPOA) and the Institute of Property Auctioneers and Valuers (IPAV) will tomorrow calls on TDs and senators in the Oireachtas Housing Committee to back a new tax rate of 25pc.

This will incentivise landlords to stay in the rental market and “support new investment”, chairperson of the IPOA Mary Conway will tell politicians.

“It is proposed by us that this be funded from the introduction of a tax rate of 25pc for all investment funds/REITS operating in the residential rental

market, which would bring some much-needed equilibrium to the treatment of landlords,” she will say.

“It is entirely inequitable that two different investors both providing identical product and service can have such disparity in tax treatment.

“The private investor is taxed at a marginal rate of up to 55pc whilst the private equity fund/REIT pays 0pc tax on rental profit, once they exit the market within a defined period.”

Read More

Private non-developer landlords provide 94pc of rental accommodation in the State, the committee will be told, with 70pc of these landlords owning five properties or less.

Ms Conway will also say inheritance tax plays a role in encouraging landlords to leave the rental market due to their age.

“75pc are above the age of 50 and 48pc are above the age of 60. This is important to note as taxation issues around inheritance are a contributor to landlords leaving the market.”

TDs and senators will also hear of the “significant issues” in relation to the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) portal, which landlords are required to use to register their properties each year.

Pat Davitt chief executive of the IPAV will say that when the portal was launched, “a massive portion” of new registrations were unsuccessful and a system which was previously in place “disappeared”. This causes problems for real estate agents, according to Mr Davitt.

“I’d safely say that even someone with a technology degree could not master it,” the committee will be told.

“The law needs to be amended immediately to change the renewal date until there is a functioning system in place.”

Meanwhile homeless charity Threshold will tell the committee it deals with an average of 492 renters a month who have received eviction notices.

Nearly 60pc of these are due to landlords selling up, a “dramatic increase” from pre-pandemic levels.