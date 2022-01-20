Land Development Agency will not ‘land grab’ from local councils

The Land Development Agency (LDA) will not take part in a “land grab” from local councils, TDs and Senators have been told.

The new chairman of the agency Cormac O’Rourke told the Oireachtas housing committee that there will not be a “forced” transfer of land from local authorities to the LDA.

His comments come following calls from opposition politicians that lands which are not being used for housing should be acquired from local councils by the agency using compulsory purchase orders (CPOs).

“There’s not going to be a forced transfer of land,” he said.

“I very much believe in voluntary exchange and when it comes to local authorities, we have to develop a long-term working relationship with all of them.

“They are going to be our long term partners and I don’t see us trying to force our view on them,” he added.

He said that the agency will aim to acquire lands by “agreement” and said that in his experience, the “row” is usually about the cost of the land.

“CPOs are really the last resort, what we’re going to be trying to do in relation to the acquisition of land is trying to do it by agreement.”

Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó Broin said that “surely” it is easier to reach agreement on acquisition of lands with the “threat” of the CPO by the LDA.

“Drawing on my experience in the [Transport Infrastructure Ireland], the row was not about the principle of whether we could have the land or not, but the row was about the price.

“So if we can agree the principle of acquisition, putting in place procedures to come to an agreement on price is a better place to be than just slapping a CPO on people, compulsion is probably not the best way to go,” added Mr O’Rourke.

He said that he will seek the help of Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien “if it becomes an issue”.

Fine Gael TD Emer Higgins welcomed his remarks dismissing “land grabs” from local authorities.

“One of the main concerns from local authority members, elected councillors, when it comes to the LDA, is that many of them feel that the LDA would bypass or quench the authority that they have when it comes to how county council land is used,” she said.

Local councils across the country previously raised concerns that new LDA legislation which would allow the agency to acquire land from councils and bypass a councillor vote in order to speed up the process, would remove powers from councillors.

Mr O’Rourke also said that the goal of the LDA is to deliver 5,000 homes through Project Tosaigh and 3,000 houses on State-owned land per year.

The meeting also heard concerns by People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett that the price of rents in cost rental housing will spiral as the cost of construction rises with inflation.

Mr O’Rourke said that controlling the cost of inflation is “well beyond my powers”.