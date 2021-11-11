Lady Gaga among guests on Friday's Late Late Show

Hollywood actress and singer Lady Gaga will join Ryan Tubridy from London on this week’s Late Late Show.

Gaga will chat about her new movie ‘House of Gucci’ where she plays the lead role of Patrizia Reggiani in the new Ridley Scott movie about the Italian fashion house.

Gaga says she took the role so seriously that she lived as her character for a year and a half during filming both on and off-camera.

Ryan will also talk to the Oscar winner about her own experience with bullying and her friendship with fellow musician Tony Bennett.

“Lady Gaga is a pop-cultural phenomenon, whatever she turns her hand to seems to shine from the Grammys to her Oscar, she is a fascinating mega-star. I cannot wait to talk to her,” Tubridy said.

Boyzone sensation Ronan Keating will be on the show to chat about his new album ‘Songs from Home' and why coming back to Ireland after lockdown was an emotional experience. Ronan will also be joined by his wife Storm for a very special performance.

Former President Mary McAleese will discuss her new documentary With God on our Side and why she believes a united Ireland is coming.

As Ireland’s World Cup qualifying campaign draws to a close this weekend Ryan will be joined by soccer analysts Eamon Dunphy and Liam Brady as they give their verdict on Stephen Kenny’s tenure so far and they will also discuss their memories of Dalymount Park as the ground is set to close next year for redevelopment.

100 years after the signing of The Anglo-Irish Treaty, Orlaith McBride brings a treasure trove of priceless items from The National Archives into The Late Late studio.

There will be music from Irish singer and songwriter Glen Hansard singing 'Gold' from the movie ‘Once’

The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, Friday, November 12 at 9:35pm



