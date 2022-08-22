Lack of student accommodation creating a ‘higher education catastrophe’ says student union as it launces ‘digs drive’

The lack of available accommodation for students has created a “higher education catastrophe”, the students’ union at University College Dublin (UCD) has said.

It said as a result of the “failure of successive Governments” to address this issue, the on-campus experience of a growing number of third level students is “at risk”.

It comes as the students’ union has appealed to homeowners to consider renting a room to students for the upcoming academic year.

The union has this morning launched a ‘digs drive’ and is asking homeowners in Dublin to make spare rooms available to students this September if they are in a position to do so.

It has arranged for a “mass leaflet drop” in areas close to UCD and those well-connected by public transport.

The president of the UCD students' union Molly Greenough said access to “safe and affordable” accommodation will “empower students to excel in their academic pursuits”.

“We are urgently appealing to homeowners to consider housing a UCD student under the Rent-A-Room Relief scheme ahead of this academic year,” she said.

Ms Greenough also reiterated the call for a “meaningful cut” to be made to the student contribution charge ahead of the upcoming academic year.

“Putting money directly back into the pockets of students and their families represents the most appropriate emergency measure,” she said.

“A cut of just €500 would only cover about a fortnight’s rent with an overwhelming majority of purpose-built student accommodation providers.

“We would like to see the Minister go much further and make a meaningful cut, allowing students to decide for themselves how to make the best of a really bad situation.”

The welfare officer said UCD’s students’ union is receiving “dozens” of queries each day from students seeking accommodation.

Returning students are due to start the academic year on September 12 while first year students will start on September 19.

Míde Nic Fhionnlaoich said students who can’t find somewhere to live are being forced to take leaves of absence, defer their courses or drop out.

“In our accommodation survey last year, a quarter of respondents who commute were travelling over an hour both ways to get to college,” she said.

“Some reported making a four hour round trip every day. Nobody can apply themselves to a degree in these conditions. That was last December. Students and their families are at breaking point, physically, financially, and mentally.”