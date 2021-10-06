Labour leader and rural Airbnb operator Alan Kelly wants Airbnb regulated - but only in urban areas

Labour leader Alan Kelly, who has a property for short-term let on Airbnb in a rural area, has said he wants to see Airbnb regulated in urban areas.

Mr Kelly, whose constituency is Tipperary, said the property was a “connection” for his wife and family.

And despite the house being used for short-term letting, as revealed by the Irish Independent, Mr Kelly wants more action to clamp down on Airbnb - but only in urban areas.

“I have an issue with Airbnb in urban areas, rather than rural areas,” Mr Kelly told Pat Kenny on Newstalk.

He added, where the house is based, is in “a small population area.” However, he felt that Airbnbs “in urban areas… that needs regulation.”

Deputy Kelly also said he believed while the Government coalition would have to “hang together because of necessity, for a no of years” he didn’t believe this would aid the separate parties’ survival.

“I do think a number of those parties in Government are in a difficult position and declining,” he said, referring to the Greens Party and Fianna Fail, though he also felt Fine Gael are struggling.

“Politics should always be about ideology, what you believe and stand for.

“As we come out of this pandemic, I believe people have changed.

“We need a new State contract. The Leaving Cert has changed, people's tolerance for a two tier health service has changed.”

Mr Kelly said people wanted a “work life balance” and there was widespread concern about house prices.

People were now tuned in to “quality of life,” he added. “It’s Labour, social democratic space.”

He added that he felt “fundamentally I think Sláintecare is in deep trouble… I believe we need to create a single tier health system.”

“Covid has changed everything in Ireland, everyone's thinking has changed. In Ireland people’s priority is family, community, work-life balance, that’s natural ground for my party.”

He added that while he felt there is no “silver bullet” for Covid-19, he was spurred on by recent reports that Delta could be the worst variant to emerge.

“We haven't had another Delta variant… it gives us great hope but I believe we have to move on,” he said.

“October 22 has to be a key date in our diary, we have to be cautious around certain things… I think in public settings, retail, healthcare settings, public transport, we should be wearing masks.”

He also said he feels State civil servants should be paid a bonus for their work during the pandemic and he also wanted to see the private sector - particularly the retail industry - follow suit and pay workers for their service during Covid-19.

A way of payments could come in the form of taxation measures, he added.