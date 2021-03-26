Labour leader Alan Kelly calls for Beacon Hospital boss to resign over vaccination of private school staff

Labour leader Alan Kelly has called for the chief executive of the Beacon Hospital to resign after it gave Covid-19 vaccines to staff from a private secondary school.

He said the actions of Michael Cullen “are scandalous and his position is now entirely untenable.”

The HSE is investigating how the private hospital – which has apologised – vaccinated 20 staff from St Gerard’s private school in Bray, where it is understood Mr Cullen's children attend.

Giving vaccines to teachers in his children’s school ahead of vulnerable patients in the hospital is simply unjustifiable, Mr Kelly said.

“It’s beyond belief that the CEO thought this type of behaviour would be appropriate or acceptable and there is now a fundamental question over his judgement,” he said.

He said Beacon had made a belated decision to join the Covid fight a few months ago.

“This two-tier elitism is shocking, and unfortunately, has been enabled by the lack of a cohesive vaccine strategy from the Minister for Health,” Mr Kelly said.

He said it undermine the message that the vaccine is being rolled out in an equitable way.

“Everyone is shocked that such actions could be unilaterally taken by a private organisation,” he said, as there were widespread adverse comments in the Seanad today.

“The CEO has undermined the rollout of the vaccine,” Mr Kelly said in the toughest political comment on the affair so far.

“We’re not talking about All-Ireland tickets here. We’re talking about the difference between life and death. I am sickened to think that this level of privilege, elitism and commodification exists in society today. The Beacon CEO must go.”

The Labour leader’s comments came after the Minister for Justice spoke out strongly against the vaccination of teachers from the private school by the Beacon Clinic.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said: “There’s a very clear protocol in place. There shouldn't be a situation where people are scrambling to find somebody to take the vaccine.

“There’s a clear protocol that you work through the list, and that you have people on standby.

“And if you run out of people, if for whatever reason people don't show up, then you move down the list. It shouldn't be a situation where random people get the vaccine.”

HSE chief Paul Reid, speaking on RTÉ radio, said protocols are in place and expressed disappointment that they had not been followed.

The incident, highlighted by the Irish Daily Mail, follows a similar incident at the Coombe Hospital in January, when vaccines were given to the Master’s immediate family.

The CEO of the Beacon, Michael Cullen, said the situation arose because there were over 200 no-shows for a jab clinic. This happened because of double-booking with the Aviva stadium, and his facility was under time pressure to administer the doses.

Ms McEntee said: “It frustrates people. It makes people feel as though you know there's a system or structure in place but it's not working and if it doesn't work, then the whole thing starts to fall apart.”

Sinn Féin TD for Wicklow, John Brady, said the incident between two private institutions, 13km apart, was without justification, and smacked of “the well-heeled looking after the well-heeled”.

He said: “Vaccines intended for frontline healthcare workers instead being administered to staff at a private school is a monumental kick in the teeth to the frontline doctors, nurses and other HSE staff who have put their lives on the line to protect us and our loved ones over the past 12 months.

“It is beyond shocking for any hospital or any facility to be distributing the vaccine without adhering to the strict guidelines that have been laid down by the HSE.

“After the scandals of office workers in the HSE being vaccinated outside of the prioritisation order, and likewise with family members of staff at the Coombe and Rotunda Hospitals, we were assured that procedures would be put in place to ensure that this would not happen again.”

The latest incident is even more insulting to frontline workers and the most vulnerable in our society, he said, and further underlines the “too-often calamitous nature” of the vaccine rollout.

Public confidence in the rollout is fast eroding, Mr Brady added.

