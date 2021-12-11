Labour criticises Paschal Donohoe's income tax pledge as ‘race to the bottom’

The Labour Party has criticised Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe’s pledge to hike the threshold for the higher rate of income tax, which would put around €600 a year into the pockets of workers.

The party's Finance Spokesperson, Ged Nash TD, has described comments made by Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe in the Irish Independent as wrong for our economy and society.

Mr Donohoe said that tax cuts would be a key aspect of budgets over the next three years, against a backdrop of the rising cost of living and competition from other EU states who are luring workers with lower taxes.

Read More

But Mr Nash said: “The Minister’s pledge to embark on a tax-cutting crusade is the wrong thing do. It is a transparently populist attempt to buy people’s support with their own money. This money would be better spent on making education free and on cutting hospital waiting lists.”

“The timing of the Minister’s intervention is interesting coming after a very bad poll for Fine Gael. Fine Gael is clearly spooked and is now involving itself in a populist tax cutting race to the bottom to match SF’s wildly irresponsible carbon, property and USC slashing binge.

“At a time when we should be broadening and strengthening and modernising the tax base, some seek to narrow it.”

“We’re in danger of having a race to the bottom here. We all know that what the Irish economy needs now is additional investment in areas like housing, health, infrastructure and climate adaptation, not tax cuts worth a few euros a week.

“These are the points being made by the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council. This tax cutting stuff is more reminiscent of the dangerous policies pursued in the early and mid 2000s.

“It will be difficult to take Minister Donohoe seriously when next he talks about the size of the national debt or the need to control public spending.”

Mr Donohoe had earlier told the Irish Independent that the top rate of income tax could be lifted as high as €40,000 in the next three years, reducing the amount taken by the Government from pay packets.

“We have the ability to get to around €40,000 for the higher rate of tax and that means repeating the kind of moves that we have made in the recent Budget.”

Those tax cuts will mean a single person earning around €45,000 will take home an extra €415 a year. From January, a single person will pay 40pc income taxes on all earnings over €36,800 after the minister increased the entry point for the top rate by €1,500 in the budget.

However, moving the higher rate up again, to earnings above €40,000, would be worth more than €600 a year to workers each year.

But Mr Nash said: “What is the point of setting up an expert Commission at considerable expense, if you’ve already made your mind up about the direction of travel?

“Fine Gael are clearly spooked by Sinn Fein’s relentless tax populism in light of recent opinion polls and seem intent on following them down that road.

“This for me, however, has to be the decade we get both economic, public investment and climate policy right. Labour will not be joining either of them down the road of short-term populism.”