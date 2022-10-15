Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky: ‘Putin wants another Iron Curtain. I am convinced he will fail’

Mikhail Khodorkovsky calls himself one of Vladimir Putin’s “most prominent personal enemies”. The Moscow businessman spent ten years behind bars, mostly in a Siberian camp, after falling foul of the Russian leader.

“For my supporters, I was a passionate champion of democracy, battling to save the nation’s soul; for my detractors, I was a greedy oligarch who stole the people’s inheritance,” the 59-year-old says. “Neither version is the whole truth.”

The outspoken Kremlin critic recently published The Russia Conundrum, subtitled: How the West Fell for Putin’s Power Gambit — and How to Fix It. It begins in post-Soviet Russia in the mid-1990s. Khodorkovsky was deputy fuel and energy minister under Boris Yeltsin. He left the Kremlin soon afterwards, and became Russia’s wealthiest individual, heading the oil production company Yukos. It was worth nearly $30bn when what he calls “Putin’s mafia state” took it from him in the early 2000s.

Using legal manoeuvres and fictitious tax codes, the Kremlin ensured Yukos went insolvent, then absorbed its assets for a knockdown price via their flagship oil producer Rosneft. The state “charged Yukos with more taxes than it had ever earned in [revenue], and under the premise of taxes outstanding, the company was taken away,” Khodorkovsky says from his London home, where he lives in exile. “Then Putin put his sidekicks in as buyers of the company.”

In 2005, as Putin continued to wage war on his country’s oligarch class, Khodorkovsky was found guilty of tax evasion, corruption, embezzlement and money laundering.

Amnesty International declared him a prisoner of conscience, while the European Court of Human Rights claimed he was denied a fair trial. Both pointed to the political nature of the case. Namely: Khodorkovsky’s founding of Open Russia — a philanthropic group, which tried to promote democratic accountability and press freedom across Russia.

“During my ten-year prison sentence, I learned that my nerves were made of steel,” Khodorkovsky says. “I could go on sleeping very deeply in prison, irrespective of what was happening around me. I could see lots of people driving themselves into depression, whereas I discovered that I had an immunity against it.”

The former billionaire was released from prison in December 2013. He continues to lead Open Russia, now a UK-based nongovernmental organisation. It was outlawed by the Kremlin five years ago. In March last year, Putin offered a reward of $500,000 for any citizen who could bring Khodorkovsky back to Moscow.

“I was rather amused to read this announcement that [the Kremlin] had offered that kind of money as a bounty for my head,” he says with a chuckle. “Nothing can be done about this, so I guess I just have to live with it.”

For Putin to have him killed, he says in his latest book, would “be a very obvious and public gesture on his part”.

Turning his attention to Russia’s future, Khodorkovsky believes it will eventually move away from a presidential autocracy to become a federal republic. Will there be a coup inside the Kremlin first, or a full-scale military conflict with the west before such a political transition occurs, though?

“It’s important for Putin to understand that if he does use nuclear weapons, it’s not going to frighten the West, but it’s going to bring about a very tough and unequivocal response from the West,” he says. “President Biden has put himself in a rather clear, transparent position on this subject.”

Mikhail Khodorkovsky during his trial in Moscow in 2005. Photo via Getty

Mikhail Khodorkovsky during his trial in Moscow in 2005. Photo via Getty

Khodorkovsky’s book also spends considerable time asking a pertinent and politically loaded question: why does Putin remain so popular among most Russian citizens?

Approval ratings

Making Russia appear strong and powerful is the main reason, he says. When Russian first engaged in conflict in eastern Ukraine in 2014, Putin’s popularity soared among ordinary voters. Those approval ratings increased again last February, after Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Many Western commentators have recently suggested that, as the war rages on, and Russia suffers more military casualties, his popularity may be faltering. They point to the violent protests and the fleeing of hundreds of thousands of Russian citizens abroad following his announcement in mid-September of partial military mobilisation.

Poorly organised and small in number, the protests hardly signal the beginnings of a revolution that could topple the regime. Unlike, say, the 2014 Euromaidan Revolution, where the Ukrainian people made a conscious decision that they wanted their country to grow into a full democracy. Using organised public protests as their weapon, hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians took to the streets and opposed the widespread corruption, police violence and abuse of power by then pro-Kremlin president, Viktor Yanukovych, and his allies, eventually demanding his resignation.

Khodorkovsky has been an ardent supporter of Ukraine since then. In March 2014, he addressed the crowds on Maidan Square in Kyiv, offering his public support.

“It’s important to understand the difference between the political systems in Ukraine and in Russia,” he says. “On the eve of Maidan, you could call the Ukrainian regime an oligarchic republic. Oligarchs wielded real power in Ukraine. But there was a sort of system of checks and balances, perhaps not the most robust system, but there was one nevertheless.”

Russia, by contrast, is a dictatorship, he says. “In Putin, you have a dictator who is prepared to use force and arms against [his] people. Which means no Maidan-like revolution is possible in Russia today, even if there was a real appetite for something like that to happen.”

“If there was to be a revolution [from the grassroots level] in Russia today, it would be waged by those with arms,” he adds. “This has always been the case in Russia.”

Khodorkovsky says Western sanctions on Russia must continue until the war reaches its inevitable conclusion. But he believes they “have to be carefully calibrated” after the end of the conflict and the restoration of Ukraine’s full sovereignty. If Putin is not stopped in Ukraine, Khodorkovsky claims the next step is the inevitable prospect of an all-out global war.

But he tends to overstate his country’s status and standing in the geopolitical world order. This makes his political predictions seem naïvely optimistic, and even slightly delusional. “Russia is one of the most important — and powerful — countries in the world,” he says. “The world must not ignore her.”

He claims that until very recently, the West did really did not understand Putin. “This is very surprising because Putin is a fairly typical autocratic leader,” he says. “The West thought that they could negotiate with Putin without demonstrating force. And that was a miscalculation.

“Putin would really like to erect another Iron Curtain in Europe,” he says. “But I’m absolutely convinced that he will fail. Because there is no debate: Russian civilisation is part of Western civilisation. And one dictator, like Putin, is not going to change that fact.”

The Russia Conundrum by Mikhail Khodorkovsky

The Russia Conundrum by Mikhail Khodorkovsky

‘The Russia Conundrum’ by Mikhail Khodorkovsky and Martin Sixsmith, published by WH Allen, is out now