Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky: ‘Putin wants another Iron Curtain. I am convinced he will fail’

The former oligarch who was once Russia’s wealthiest man explains what it will take to bring real change to his country

An arrest during anti-mobilisation protests in the Russian capital last month. Photo via Getty Expand

JP O’Malley

Mikhail Khodorkovsky calls himself one of Vladimir Putin’s “most prominent personal enemies”. The Moscow businessman spent ten years behind bars, mostly in a Siberian camp, after falling foul of the Russian leader.

For my supporters, I was a passionate champion of democracy, battling to save the nation’s soul; for my detractors, I was a greedy oligarch who stole the people’s inheritance,” the 59-year-old says. “Neither version is the whole truth.”

