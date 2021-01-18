Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny urges Russians ‘take to the streets’ as he is jailed for 30 days

The staunch Putin critic has been jailed for 30 days by a Russian judge after flying back to Russia from Germany.

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Monday urged Russians to take to the streets in protest at his treatment in a video clip released after a judge ordered he be remanded in pre-trial detention for 30 days.

"Don't be afraid, take to the streets. Don't go out for me, go out for yourself and your future," Navalny said in the video, posted on YouTube.

Navalny was detained at a Moscow airport on Sunday after flying home for the first time since he was poisoned last summer. The United Nations and Western nations told Russia to immediately free the opposition politician and some countries called for new sanctions.

German Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday called on the Russian government to immediately release Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, adding that his detention had been illegal.

"In Russia, the role of the state should have been to protect him - not to arrest him and hastily put him on trial," Scholz said, adding that he regarded Navalny as a brave man who was fighting for civil rights and democracy.

"And that's why I demand the immediate release of Mr. Navalny. That's important for the democratic development of Russia," Scholz added.

Reuters