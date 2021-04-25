Kite surfer hailed as a hero after he rescues struggling swimmer 

A KITE surfer was hailed as a hero for his dramatic rescue of a woman who got into difficulty swimming off the coast of Cork.

Dylan Green used all his kite-surfing skills to go to the aid of the woman who was struggling in strong seas off Broadstrand, on the Seven Heads Peninsula, in west Cork, on Friday evening.

RNLI and Coast Guard officials said that but for Mr Green's remarkable efforts to save the woman, the incident might well have ended in tragedy.

Mr Green played down his role and insisted he responded just as anyone else would have done to help someone in trouble.

He was alerted to the situation by a friend of the woman frantically gesturing to him from shore and pointing to where the woman in her 50s was struggling in the water.

The RNLI and Coast Guard were immediately alerted but the kite-surfer knew there wasn't a moment to spare.

The woman was more than 100 metres offshore and struggling badly.

He used his kite-surf to reach the spot as quickly as possible and then amazed onlookers by using the kite and a strong inshore breeze to drag the weakening woman to safety.

"I was delighted just to be able to help her," Mr Green said.

"The conditions were challenging enough and my concern was about what would happen if both of us got into trouble out there.”

He managed to get both of them to the safety of shallow water.

Onlookers ran to help drag the woman from the water and the exhausted swimmer was given a precautionary medical assessment.

However, apart from being shocked and exhausted, she was uninjured and later returned home with her relieved family.

When the RNLI, Coast Guard units and paramedics arrived, Mr Green had already completed the rescue.

The Courtmacsherry all-weather Trent Class RNLI Lifeboat Frederick Story Cockburn attended the scene.

"The lifeboat under Coxswain Mark Gannon and crew of six were underway from their moorings in the harbour within minutes and proceeded at full speed to the area of the causality," Courtmacsherry RNLI official Brian O'Dwyer said.

"Conditions at sea were very windy and a heavy swell was flowing near the coastline. While the lifeboat was on the scene at Broadstrand within 15 minutes of being called, the person in difficulty had already been plucked from the sea by a kite surfer who was surfing offshore and was alerted by fellow swimmers on the shore to the unfolding incident.

"Ballinadee man Dylan Green was kite surfing in Broadstrand for the very first time and the experienced kite operator performed heroics in locating the swimmer about 100 meters off the rocks in rough conditions and used all his skill in plucking the lady from the water and then used the benefit of the on-shore wind in his kite to bring the causality ashore.

“It was amazing to witness myself the great skill of the kite surfer who prevented a very serious incident from happening.”