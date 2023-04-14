Kirsty Bohan funeral: Galway teen was 'creative, talented and just beginning to spread her wings'

The remains of Kirsty Bohan from Ballyfruit, Headford, Galway are brought from requiem mass at The Church of St. Patrick and Cuana. Photo by Steve Humphreys

The remains of Kirsty Bohan from Ballyfruit, Headford, Galway are brought from requiem mass at The Church of St. Patrick and Cuana for burial. Photo by Streve Humphreys

Kirsty Bohan, one of two teenagers who died in a road collision in Co Galway on Monday morning, has been remembered as a “talented” young person who was full of life and love.

Kirsty (14) and Lukas Joyce (14) died in the collision which happened on a section of the N84 between Galway and Castlebar, while a 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old, who were injured in it, are being treated in hospital. All four attended Presentation College Headford.

Kirsty, from Ballyfruit, close to where the single-vehicle accident happened shortly before 6am, was laid to rest at Donaghpatrick Cemetery in Headford this afternoon, following a requiem mass at the Church of St Patrick and Cuana, also known as the Corner Chapel, at midday.

Many classmates wore their school uniforms at her Funeral Mass. Mourners also proudly displayed the colours of the Sylane and Caherlistrane GAA clubs, which Kirsty and her family are connected to.

Hundreds of people gathered for Kirsty’s funeral, and from 11am they gathered to form a guard of honour along the quiet country road that leads to the church. The congregation was so large that scores of people stood outside the church, listening to the mass via a speaker.

Chief celebrant Fr Dixy Faber said, in the community, an “overwhelming sense of compassion was felt for her family”.

Symbols of Kirsty’s life were brought to the alter. She played camoige with the Sylane GAA club and togged-out with her teammates for the final time last week, wearing the number seven jersey. The club jersey was brought forward to represent her love of sport.

So too was some of her artwork. with Kirsty repeatedly described as “very creative” and “talented” throughout the mass. “Now she’ll be painting in heaven. She’ll have lots of work,” Fr Faber said.

Her make-up bag and favourite bottle of perfume were also presented, as was a toy truck and trailer to represent the love of machinery that she shared with her father Christy.

Finally, her headphones were brought forward. The funeral heard that Kirsty loved music, and recently she was listening to Amy McDonald and Taylor Swift.

Addressing the congregation, Fr Faber, said: “We know that Kirsty’s tragic death has devastated you her family here. We all want to reach out to you with love and reassurance.

"We all want to gather around you to uphold you. We want to mourn with you. We want to pray with you for Kirsty. We offer our most heartfelt sympathies.

“The news of Kirsty’s death on Monday morning brought devastating shock to her family circle, friends, and the local community here... Our thoughts and our prayers go out to all whose hearts are broken.”

“She was very creative. She was very much talented… She loved the company of her friends. She was just beginning to spread her wings and experiencing the world outside and community, but she has gone,” he added.

Fr Faber said life is a “gift from God and it is precious” but also “fragile”.

The priest recalled how her father, Christy, said she would regularly be late getting up for school and so he threatened to transfer her to a school in Co Mayo if she “did not hurry on”, but Kirsty answered, “Dad, I’ll have friends there too”.

Presentation College Headford has put supports in place for students who have been affected by the tragic accident and Fr Faber urged Kirsty’s friends to mind themselves at this difficult time.

“Kirsty’s parents tell me that she has some lovely friends whom she spent her time with, whom she went to school with and others who she met in the playground,” he said.

“I know how much her death will affect you. Her mum and dad tell me that you brought joy to her life and they thank you for that.

"She will be so pleased that you remember her with fondness and that you are shedding tears for her. Friendship blessed you all. It is good that you will never forget her and that you will always remember her in prayer.”

“Please do not let grief overwhelm you, because what God has in store for Kirsty is unimaginable life and love and joy,” he added.

One Kirsty’s favourites songs ‘This is the Life’ by Scottish singer Amy McDonald was performed at the end of the mass.

Speaking before the funeral procession left the church, Parish Priest of Headford Fr Ray Flaherty said Kirsty’s death has “touched so many people”, and the Archbishop of Liverpool celebrated mass for her in Lourdes in recent days.

“She has touched so many people in so many ways,” he added.

As Kirsty’s coffin travelled down the road towards Donaghpatrick Cemetery, those whose lives she touched so deeply, stood silently to say goodbye to her one last time.

Kirsty is survived by her parents Christy and Theresa, and by her sisters Martha and Ava, who are also students at Presentation College Headford.

A funeral mass will be held for Lukas Joyce at St Brendan's Church Annaghdown at noon tomorrow, Saturday.