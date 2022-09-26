| 10.4°C Dublin

King Charles’s new monogram revealed

Expand
King Charles III during a reception for local charities at Cardiff Castle in Wales. Picture date: Friday September 16, 2022. Expand
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, followed by King Charles III and the Queen Consort, is carried by the Bearer Party into the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II held at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022. Expand

Close

King Charles III during a reception for local charities at Cardiff Castle in Wales. Picture date: Friday September 16, 2022.

King Charles III during a reception for local charities at Cardiff Castle in Wales. Picture date: Friday September 16, 2022.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, followed by King Charles III and the Queen Consort, is carried by the Bearer Party into the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II held at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, followed by King Charles III and the Queen Consort, is carried by the Bearer Party into the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II held at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022.

/

Tony Jones

The British king’s new cypher has been revealed ahead of the official period of royal mourning ending.

King Charles’ monogram will appear on government buildings, state documents and on some post boxes in the coming months and years.

The cypher feature’s the King’s initial C intertwined with the letter R for Rex – Latin for King – with III within the R denoting Charles III, with the crown above the letters.

Expand

Close

The new monarch travelled to Scotland soon after the Queen’s funeral last Monday, with the period of royal mourning lasting for seven days after the late Queen’s burial.

The monogram is Charles’ personal property and was selected by the monarch from a series of designs prepared by the College of Arms.

A Scottish version features the Scottish Crown, and was approved by Lord Lyon King of Arms.

It will be used by government departments and by the Royal Household for franking mail and the decision to replace cyphers will be at the discretion of individual organisations.

The process will be a gradual one and in some instances the cyphers of previous monarchs can still be seen on public buildings and street furniture especially post boxes.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, followed by King Charles III and the Queen Consort, is carried by the Bearer Party into the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II held at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022. Expand

Close

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, followed by King Charles III and the Queen Consort, is carried by the Bearer Party into the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II held at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, followed by King Charles III and the Queen Consort, is carried by the Bearer Party into the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II held at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, followed by King Charles III and the Queen Consort, is carried by the Bearer Party into the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II held at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022.

The College of Arms, which designed the cyphers, was founded in 1484 and is responsible for creating and maintaining official registers of coats of arms and pedigrees.

The heralds who make up the College are members of the Royal Household and act under Crown authority.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

A Cabinet Office spokesperson said of replacing the late Queen’s cypher with the Charles’ monogram: “Where changes can be made easily, such as digital branding, they can be made immediately.

“Physical items such as signage or stationery will be replaced gradually over time as the need arises.”

Most Watched

Privacy