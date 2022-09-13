King Charles III ‘hopes to play role in Brexit resolution’ as he visits North

Britain’s King Charles III will hope to play a role in resolving the “difficulties brought by Brexit and the protocol” as he becomes the first king to visit the North in almost 80 years.

Historian Dr Eamon Phoenix also believes the new king will “build on the foundations laid” in improving Anglo-Irish relations by his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

In what will be a historic visit, the king and Queen Consort Camilla will arrive at Belfast City Airport before travelling to Hillsborough Castle and St Anne’s Cathedral.

It was in 1945 that king George VI made his final visit to Northern Ireland, along with the then queen Elizabeth and princess Elizabeth.

He has a great sense of Ireland and a great love of Ireland

Dr Phoenix said today’s events will be very “significant” for Northern Ireland.

“[King Charles] will see certainly see himself as playing a role in, if you like, building on the foundations led by Queen Elizabeth, particularly in the difficulties caused by Brexit and the protocol which dogged Anglo-Irish relations in the last six years,” Dr Phoenix said.

He continued: “He has a great sense of history and has a degree in history. He has a great sense of Ireland and a great love of Ireland.

“In fact, he said, speaking in Waterford last year, how privileged he was to play his own small part in the vital process of reconciliation on the island and reaffirming the essential bond between the people of Ireland and the people of the UK.”

In 2015, King Charles visited the Co Sligo village of Mullaghmore where his beloved great uncle Lord Louis Mountbatten was killed by the IRA in 1979.

As he set out from the harbour, the royal boat was blown up killing Lord Mountbatten, Doreen Brabourne (83), Nicholas Knatchbull (14) and Paul Maxwell (15).

The king also shook hands with former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams during that four-day visit to Ireland where Dr Phoenix said they talked about “shared wounds” following the Troubles.

“I think you can expect him to make his own mark in a positive way [as king] on relations between the two islands,” Dr Phoenix added.

The train from Belfast to Dublin has added a special stop at Lisburn to help people lay tributes for the late queen at Hillsborough Castle, ahead of the king’s first visit to Northern Ireland as monarch.

Flowers continue to be left in tribute outside the sole royal residence in the province, and the train will stop until further notice as Northern Ireland continues a period of mourning.

Translink’s cross-border service stopped halting at Lisburn in 2016, citing a lack of demand.

A shuttle bus will ferry well-wishers to and from the castle, where flowers carpet the site, where a special security operation is in place.

People were being asked to only bring flowers, with any soft toys being donated to local charities.