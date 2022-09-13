| 7.9°C Dublin

King Charles III ‘hopes to play role in Brexit resolution’ as he visits North

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will visit Northern Ireland. Photo: UK Parliament/Roger Harris/Handout via Reuters Expand

Ralph Hewitt

Britain’s King Charles III will hope to play a role in resolving the “difficulties brought by Brexit and the protocol” as he becomes the first king to visit the North in almost 80 years.

Historian Dr Eamon Phoenix also believes the new king will “build on the foundations laid” in improving Anglo-Irish relations by his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

