Kinahan’s former pal and teen arrested over cash in transit robbery

A childhood friend of cartel boss Daniel Kinahan remained in garda custody tonight after he and a teenage relative were arrested over a €20,000 cash-in-transit robbery.

During the robbery a security staff member was collecting a cash box from a retail premises on Thomas Street in Dublin at around 12.45pm on Tuesday of last week. As he was returning to a security van he was approached and threatened by a lone man armed with a hammer.

This man took a cash box from the security man before fleeing the scene on a bicycle.

No one was physically harmed in the raid and none of the cash has been recovered.

A major investigation was launched by Kevin Street gardai who spent dozens of hours examining good quality CCTV.

This led to this morning’s arrest operation in which a man in his late 30s was arrested as well as a 19-year-old male who is related to him.

They are both from the south inner city and are known to gardai for involvement in the cocaine trade in the locality.

“The older arrested man would have palled around with Kinahan a good bit when they were growing up in the Oliver Bond area and they were fairly friendly.

“But there is nothing to say that they are very closely associated anymore and the crime that he has been arrested for bears all the hallmarks of someone desperate to repay a drugs debt. It was pretty reckless,” a senior source said.

He was arrested when officers conducted four dawn searches – three at south inner city locations and one in Clondalkin.

“A search operation was carried out at three properties in the Dublin 8 area and one property in the Clondalkin area of Dublin 22. These searches were carries out by gardaí from the DMR South Central Serious Crime Unit assisted by Kevin Street and Kilmainham Gardaí,” a garda spokesman said.

“Gardaí would like to thank those who have already come forward, and are continuing to appeal to anyone with information who is yet to come forward to make contact. They are particularly appealing to motorists who were on Thomas Street or St Kevin’s Avenue / New Street between 12:30pm and 2:30pm on 15/12/2020 who may have video footage of the area to make available to investigators,” he added.

The development comes in the same week as it emerged that Daniel Kinahan is being sued by a boxing manager in the US under organised crime laws.

He and sports management company MTK Global are alleged to have signed champion boxer Joseph Diaz (28) earlier this year while he was still under contract and offered him $100,000 (€82,000) up front.

The boxer’s former manager, Moses Heredia, has now filed a civil cause of action over the signing, along with his company Heredia Boxing Management.

A number of allegations are made in the claim including that MTK are “using and abusing US law” to continue an alleged “money-laundering operation” while receiving funds from Kinahan.

