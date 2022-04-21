Killing or injuring pets will be a new offence under anti-stalking legislation being introduced by Justice Minister Helen McEntee.

Attacks on animals were previously treated as damaging a person’s possessions, but the new law against the systematic targeting of an individual for motives of sexual jealousy will treat it as an emotional assault on the person being victimised.

The new stalking offence covers any conduct that either puts the victim in fear of violence or causes serious alarm and distress.

One offence will be sufficient for a charge that could lead to 10 years in prison – rather than having to establish a repeated pattern or behaviour.

Meanwhile non-fatal strangulation, often resorted to in domestic violence cases and sometimes a precursor to murder, will be made a distinct crime punishable by up to life in prison.

Interfering with pets will be a potential stalking offence that could lead to jail.

Violence victim Una Ring said she kept dogs, but then became afraid of poisoned meat being thrown over the wall by her abuser.

“I know of it happening, and I have heard of pets being stabbed or deliberately run over,” she said at Government Buildings, where the new legislation was announced by Ms McEntee.

Courts will also be made able to issue restraining orders on stalking behaviours more easily. Victims can apply with a lower burden of proof, supported by the Gardaí.

“This will allow victims faster access to the courts and they feel safe,” the minister said.

Breaching such an order would carry a maximum of a year’s imprisonment, could also be a basis for a criminal prosecution of stalking, which will be widened to cover any persistent conduct, and not just following, watching or approaching.

Non-fatal strangulation can be prosecuted even if there are no observable injuries. In such a case there will be a term up to five years’ imprisonment.

“We know non-fatal strangling can be indicative of future, lethal violence,” Ms McEntee said.

“It’s a risk factor for homicides against women in the home.

“It’s highly prevalent in domestic abuse situations, and is frequently accompanied by threats to kill. It is hoped that this new offence will encourage victims to come forward and report what has happened to them.”

Internationally, strangulation is the second-most common method of killing an adult woman, after stabbing.

Studies have found that even where there is little to no visible injury, longer-term physical effects include internal bleeding, dizziness, loss of memory and other neurological effects.

Psychological outcomes identified include depression, anxiety, suicidality and PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder).

“The Government's overall goal is to achieve zero tolerance when it comes to domestic sexual and gender-based violence,” Ms McEntee said today.

“What’s really important is that we have clear and strong laws, and that we make sure that victims know that they can come forward and will be supported.

“We are seeing the devastating impact that stalking can have on people in our communities. The evidence shows that people are more likely to report cases when it is a distinct offence.”

Senator Lisa Chambers of Fianna Fáil worked closely with the minister on the new legislation, drawn up in liaison with victims.

“We started this campaign last early last year and it was a privilege to work with them to draft legislation to stalking a standalone offence,” she said, referring to Ms Ring and Eve McDowell, whose tormentor remains in prison.

The fact he will be freed within a year “lingers over me,” Ms McDowell said.

Her persecutor, a Polish national, ultimately broke into her apartment and attacked her housemate with a claw-hammer.

He subsequently pleaded guilty to harassment and aggravated burglary.

Ms Chamber said: “We know from looking at other jurisdictions like England, Wales and Scotland, that separate offences increases reporting and ultimately means better outcomes.

"It makes our streets safer. It is predominantly women that are subjected to stalking and non-fatal strangulation, but it can happen to men as well.

“This will also really importantly send out a message to perpetrators that this is a serious crime and will be treated as such.”