Kilkenny hurler TJ Reid weds long-term girlfriend Niamh de Brun

Niamh de Brun and TJ Reid after their wedding at the Holy Trinity Church Adare, County Limerick Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Kilkenny hurler TJ Reid has tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend Niamh de Brun.

The former hurler of the year married the one-time Miss Kilkenny at the Holy Trinity Abbey Church in Adare County Limerick today.

In keeping with GAA tradition, the couple received a guard of honour from Reid’s teammates after the wedding ceremony.

They are spending their wedding day among family and friends at the five-star Adare Manor resort where the celebrations are being held.

The couple have been together for almost seven years and Reid proposed to his now wife while on holiday in Cobh County Cork in March 2019.

They were due to get married last year but the wedding was pushed back due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The Limerick native Niamh Dr Brun works with the pharmaceutical AbbVie in county Kilkenny and is also a fashion blogger and influencer.

Reid is one of the country’s best-known hurlers – having won seven All-Ireland senior inter county medals as well as numerous club honours – and runs his own gyms in Kilkenny and Galway.

Ms de Brun has been sharing images of the couples’ wedding celebration on Instagram throughout the day.