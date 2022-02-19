Kildare EuroMillions player wins €350,000 in last night’s draw

A EuroMillions player in Co Kildare has won almost €350,000 in last night's draw.

The National Lotto has confirmed that the lucky person matched five numbers and one lucky star to win an incredible €349,382.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on Wednesday, 16th February at the Circle K on the Dublin Road in Athy, Co Kildare.

The winning numbers for last night’s (18th February) EuroMillions draw were: 25, 38, 41, 43, 50 and lucky stars 06, 10.

The Kildare player is advised to sign the back of their ticket and the keep it in a safe place.

A National Lottery spokesperson said the winner should make contact with the its prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

"A EuroMillions player in Kildare certainly got their weekend started in style with a win of €349,382. The Athy winner matched five numbers and one lucky star to scoop their incredible Friday night prize. We are now appealing to players who may have purchased their tickets in the Athy area to carefully check their tickets as one lucky player has a ticket worth €349,382. The winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it safe. They should contact our prize claims team who will make arrangements for them to claim their prize.”

As there was no winner of last night’s €30,386,297 EuroMillions jackpot, Tuesday’s jackpot is set to roll towards an estimated €40 million.

It comes as last week, the €30.9m EuroMillions jackpot was won by another Irish player who purchased the ticket at Larkin’s Gala Service Station in Ballina, Co. Tipperary on the borders of Co Clare and Co Limerick.

The mid-west winner claimed their prize this week and became the 17th EuroMillions jackpot winner since the game was launched in 2004.