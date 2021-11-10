| 7.8°C Dublin

exclusive Kevin Lunney kidnap gang’s cross-border money laundering operation revealed

Criminals set up dummy accounts in names of people from Belfast and elsewhere

Raid: The hole left after a cash machine was torn from the wall in one of a spate of ATM thefts across Northern Ireland and border counties of the Republic

Raid: The hole left after a cash machine was torn from the wall in one of a spate of ATM thefts across Northern Ireland and border counties of the Republic

Allison Morris

Dozens of fake companies linked to the gang responsible for the kidnap and torture of Kevin Lunny were registered in Northern Ireland to individuals claiming to own businesses that didn’t exist.

Three people were found guilty of involvement in the horrific attack this week, and both the PSNI and Garda have vowed to continue the hunt for the rest of the gang involved in intimidating the directors of Quinn Industrial Holdings, since renamed Mannok.

Mr Lunney (51) was abducted in Fermanagh in September 2019, taken across the border and tortured by his abductors, who told him to resign as director of the company. He was doused in bleach, had the letters QIH carved into his chest, and his leg was also broken.

