Dozens of fake companies linked to the gang responsible for the kidnap and torture of Kevin Lunny were registered in Northern Ireland to individuals claiming to own businesses that didn’t exist.

Three people were found guilty of involvement in the horrific attack this week, and both the PSNI and Garda have vowed to continue the hunt for the rest of the gang involved in intimidating the directors of Quinn Industrial Holdings, since renamed Mannok.

Mr Lunney (51) was abducted in Fermanagh in September 2019, taken across the border and tortured by his abductors, who told him to resign as director of the company. He was doused in bleach, had the letters QIH carved into his chest, and his leg was also broken.

On Monday Alan O’Brien (40), Darren Redmond (27) and a third unidentified man were convicted of kidnap and assault.

They will be sentenced on November 22.

Read More

The gang’s boss, Cyril ‘Dublin Jimmy’ McGuinness, died of a heart attack during a police raid on a safe house in England two years ago.

It has previously been revealed that up to €1m of McGuinness’s criminal wealth was laundered through the bank accounts of bogus Irish-registered companies claiming to be involved in buying and selling plant machinery.

One of the suspect companies had an address in Co Sligo and was in the name of a man suffering from alcoholism. He was unaware that he was the registered owner of the company or its bank accounts.

However, the Belfast Telegraph can reveal the money laundering scam was not only operating in the Republic. The organised crime gang from both sides of the border was also using people here to launder money through dummy accounts, including a man based in north Belfast and one in the Markets area of the city.

Both were heavy drinkers who prior to Covid often boasted online about foreign trips to Spain and Croatia despite being unemployed and with no visible means of income.

Dozens of dummy accounts in the names of people from both sides of the border were registered to a council house in Manchester. The companies — claiming to be haulage, engineering or car sales — were registered to an address in the Denton area of the city.

Another vehicle hire and haulage business was registered to an address in Bolton in the name of a man from north Belfast with dissident republican links.

The address claiming to be a haulage business was in fact an empty house in a rundown area of the northern English town.

The money being laundered was the criminal assets of a building and agriculture machinery theft ring, with expensive vehicles being stolen in Ireland and sold in Britain with fake registration papers.

The gang was also involved in more than a dozen ATM robberies on both sides of the border in 2019, raking in hundreds of thousands of pounds.

And McGuinness was laundering money from an unnamed ‘paymaster’, who is believed to have given the criminals a significant sum to carry out the attack on Mr Lunney.

While McGuinness used gangsters from Dublin to assist in the kidnap, the majority of the attacks on the QIH property and directors were carried out by ‘border bandits’, who had previous republican links but had also been involved in smuggling, ATM robberies and cross-border criminality.

The Belfast Telegraph understands many of the attacks over a six-year campaign against the QIH directors were coordinated locally by the ‘border bandits’ with no money changing hands.

Following the convictions on Monday, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said multiple lines of inquiry were ongoing, including financial investigations.

He also said the inquiry was being supported by a cross-border joint investigation team, which is being supervised by Eurojust.