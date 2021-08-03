Kerry to erect monument for ‘forgotten’ ambush at Ballinaclar during the War of Independence

KERRY willl erect a monument to a forgotten War of Independence battle.

On August 18, 1920, the 4th and 5th battalions of the Kerry No 1 IRA brigade unit ambushed a troop supply convoy in west Kerry as they attempted to drive Crown forces out of the Dingle peninsula.

The operation - at Ballinaclar outside Annascaul - resulted in a British Army truck being damaged and a number of personnel being taken prisoner.

In one of the war's rare moments of humanity, the captured troops of the East Lancashire regiment were taken by IRA volunteers to a nearby property, given tea, cake and tobacco by their captors before being safely released on foot of a local agreement.

The supply lorry was burned after a number of Lee Enfield rifles and ammunition had been seized.

Read More

It occurred during one of the conflict's most bitter months with major IRA attacks in Cork, Limerick, Tipperary, Dublin, Longford, Mayo, Louth and Kildare.

That month the IRA assassinated RIC District Inspector Oswald Swanzy in Antrim after holding him responsible for the murder of Lord Mayor of Cork Councillor Tomas MacCurtain.

Serving Lord Mayor of Cork Councillor Terence MacSwiney was arrested the previous week and went on hunger strike in protest.

In retaliation for the Annascaul attack, RIC units supported by Black and Tans staged a number of reprisals with a local man, Patrick Kennedy, later being shot dead.

The Black and Tan attacks occurred despite the fact the captured soldiers had been released unharmed.

A campaign began a number of years ago for the Ballinaclar ambush to be properly commemorated as part of the Decade of Centenaries.

John Hartnett sought permission from Kerry County Council to erect a special monument at Ardrinane, Annascaul, to commemorate all involved in the event.

The proposed monument would be surrounded by a paved area with seating for those who want to contemplate the site.

Kerry County Council has now granted permission for the monument having considered a single objection to the project which was focused on paving issues.

Descendants of those involved in the Annascaul operation still live in the area.

Patrick Kennedy, who owned land near the ambush site, was shot two days later by the Black and Tans despite being unarmed and signalling his non-resistance by holding his hands over his head.